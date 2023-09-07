WAKEFIELD — The town’s well-received and popular before and after school program called Wakefield Academy has an equally impressive summer relative known as WoW. As kids headed back to classes for the 2023-24 academic year today, Estelle Burdick, Wakefield Academy director, told us a little of what WoW campers were up to this year.

“WoW campers played games such as water ball toss, coconut bowling, and some classic camp games, including sack and three-legged races.

“Each week’s unique theme brought a variety of events and performances, such as a local Lion Dancing troupe, learning African Dance and Drums during Adventure Week, and a Magic show during Circus Week. Digging for gold, pool noodle horse races, and enjoying s’mores were favorites of Wild West Week. This doesn’t even include meeting their heroes, Batman and Wonder Woman, during Superhero Week!

“We can’t forget to mention the petting zoo and the time spent snuggling and petting all the soft, feathery, and furry baby animals. The bounce houses were a big hit as well. SportsZone and Kidstock were on hand during Sports/Theatre Week to give the students a taste of both. Wakefield Academy WoW students enjoyed a cool and refreshing treat when the Kona Ice Truck showed up with Hawaiian Ice for everyone. The last frozen treat featured the kid-favorite Cool Cow ice cream truck, thanks to the Wakefield METCO program!

“WoW academic students spent their morning building their reading, writing, and math skills and capped off each day with a fantastic hands-on science lesson in collaboration with Wicked Cool Science. They also enjoyed extended recess time with their friends as they played on the field and enjoyed a refreshing slush. The WoW teachers were excited to meet some future students and enjoyed teaching in a relaxed and summer-fun environment.

“Wakefield Academy staff, including their WPS High School Helpers, had a fantastic time supporting and engaging with the kids, making the weeks fly by.

“Wakefield Academy WoW programs served over 300 students from PreK to grade 6. Wakefield Academy wants to thank their WPS families for joining them this summer and cannot wait to see you all as you join them in their before and after-school programs!”