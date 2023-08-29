WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High football team will continue to prepare for the season today when they travel to Reading at 3 p.m.

The Warriors scrimmaged Pentucket on the road Saturday.

Their final tune up will take place on Friday when they host North Reading at 4 p.m.

Wakefield kicks off their regular season next Friday, Sept. 8 when they travel to Greater Lawrence Tech for a 6 p.m. game.

That matchup will be the start of a nine-game schedule for the reigning Div. 3 Super Bowl champions and their first of five road games. Wakefield has four home games scheduled, including the 63rd Thanksgiving Day game, which will take place at Landrigan Field this year.

Wakefield’s home opener will take place on Thursday, Sept. 14 against Lexington at 6 p.m., their only Thursday game of the season except for Thanksgiving.

The Warriors played a nearly identical schedule during their undefeated campaign last year, with the main difference being a game against Lexington rather than Belmont. Like last year, the Warriors will play non-divisional games against Greater Lawrence, Northeast Metro Tech and Woburn.

The first round of the MIAA state tournament will likely take place on Nov. 3.

2023 WAKEFIELD HIGH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 8: at Greater Lawrence Tech, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept 14: vs. Lexington, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22: at Northeast Metro Tech, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29: at Burlington, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6: vs. Woburn, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13: vs. Watertown, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20: at Wilmington, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27: at Stoneham, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: vs. Melrose, 10:15 a.m.