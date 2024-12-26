BOSTON — The Wakefield High girls’ track and field team started their season strong with a dominant 70-30 victory over Stoneham at The Track at New Balance on Dec. 19, showcasing several impressive performances.

In the 55m Hurdles (33”), junior Kyler Dennison set a PR of 10.16 seconds placing 2nd.

In the 55m Varsity Finals, freshman Talia Galante set a personal record (PR) of 8.06 seconds to win the event, with junior Abigail Hartigan just behind in 2nd place at 8.07.

In the 1 Mile, senior Lily Sallee triumphed with a time of 5:42.60 and freshman Ella Ferrell made an impressive career debut, finishing 2nd in 5:55.51.

In the shot put, junior Brendia Diaz threw a PR of 27-05.25 to get the win.

In the High Jump, Brianna Cribbie cleared 4-06.00 to place 2nd.

In the Long Jump, Dennison set a PR of 15-00.25 placing 1st, while Maya Palic leaped to 13-09.50, also a PR, to place 3rd.

The Warriors dominated the 600 meters as newcomer sophomore Quin Wilcox secured the victory in 1:46.63. It was her debut 600 meter race. Senior Rachel Caplin finished 2nd at 2:00 and freshman Lily Caplin came in 3rd at 2:02, completing a sweep for Wakefield.

The 1000 meters saw another sweep led by junior Liza Bangston, who recorded a time of 3:24. Freshmen Hannah Caplin (3:40) and Laurel Renzi (3:42) took 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

In the 300 meters, Hartigan claimed 2nd place with a time of 46.51 seconds, while Galante earned 3rd place with a PR of 49.75 seconds.

In the 2 Mile, junior Abigail Richardson ran a PR of 14:03.50 to place 2nd, while sophomore Riley Mitchell finished 3rd in 14:20.

In the 4x400m, the team of Wilcox, Sallee, Bangston and Renzi clocked in at 4:28.79.

The Warriors will now set their sights for Monday, Dec. 30 over school break when they will face off against Melrose at 9:30 a.m. back at The Track.