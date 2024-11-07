WRENTHAM — The Coaches Invitational at the Wrentham Developmental Center on Saturday showcased efforts from countless boys’ cross country athletes, as more than 100 teams battled it out across various races.

The junior and senior 5K event saw a strong performance from Wakefield’s Tyler Galante, who finished in 15th place overall with a time of 16:59 leading the team to a 7th place finish. Fellow senior Marcello Caruso followed behind, securing 46th place with a time of 17:29. Juniors Aidan Burd (54th, 17:45), Ryan Paige (78th, 18:16), David Rocca (89th, 18:27) and Will Iudice (115th, 18:58) contributed to the team’s efforts, while seniors Ben Hickey (172nd, 20:06) and Ethan Caldo (178th, 20:26) rounded out the squad with strong personal bests.

In the sophomore 5K race, the team excelled, finishing in an impressive 2nd place with a total of 67 points. Alec Buonopane-Cohen led the way, finishing 2nd overall with a standout time of 16:42. His brother, Evan Buonopane-Cohen, also had a strong showing, crossing the finish line in 21st place at 18:18. Sean Marra (25th, 18:24) and Zachary Richardson (26th, 18:24) both put forth commendable efforts earning medals, followed by Brendan Pritchard (33rd, 18:52) and Zachary Davidson (38th, 19:22). Eddie Palmer rounded out the team’s scoring with a 57th place finish at 19:59, a personal best.

The freshman 3K race saw the team finish in 4th place, showcasing the future of the program. Max Levine led the way, finishing 15th overall with a time of 11:06, followed by Noah Morriseau in 20th place at 11:10. Grant Jefferson also impressed, finishing 23rd with a time of 11:14 as all three newcomers earned a medal. Nathaniel Chines (80th, 13:11) and Jack Ellis (81st, 13:13) demonstrated their potential, while Aaron Zhang (98th, 14:51) and Ryan Wollner (101st, 16:45) completed the freshman contingent.

Up next, the varsity team will travel to Devens to compete in the Divisional State Championship this Saturday at 1:15 p.m. Competing will be Brandon Nett, Andrew Nett, Ethan Mezikofsky, George Palmer, Jacob Ciriello, Devin DeBeradinis and Max Viselli as the meet allows seven runners per team.