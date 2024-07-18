By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — Twenty-three runners from Wakefield participated in the annual Lynnfield Athletic Association July 4th 5K (3.1 miles) Road Race. The event took place on a hot, partly cloudy day with 341 runners competing. This was the 57th edition of the event that was canceled due to Covid back in 2020 and 2021.

The first Wakefield runner to cross the finish line was Shaun Newell as he placed 28th overall with a time of 21:33.

“This is the second year in a row I have done the event,” said Newell, 41. “We did it with our kids last year but it was just me and my wife this year.”

Newell, who had been living in town for nine years and works for More Than Words in Boston, enjoyed the event.

“I loved the atmosphere,” he stated. “It is a well-organized, fun race and we plan on doing it every year.”

Newell used to run more in his early 30’s and he and his wife, Catherine Brinkley, won the 2011 stair climb at the John Hancock tower in Boston as they were the first couple to finish.

Newell got ready for this event by running around Lake Quannapowitt twice each week.

The winner of the race was Connecticut resident, James Nogueira, who won with a time of 17:42.

The second runner from Wakefield to finish was William Krzewick as the 42-year-old had a time of 23:46 to finish 50th. He came in ninth-place in the 40-49-year-old division.

Brinkley was the first Wakefield woman to cross the finish line and third overall from town, as the 39-year-old had a time of 23:57. She finished 56th overall and second in the 30-39-year-old division to receive a medal (the top three in each age division took home medals).

Lindsy Connolly, 37, was 66th (24:55), while Chuck Connell, 57, placed 74th (25:33).

In 79th place, Charlie Curran, 37, had a time of 26:03.

Phil Touchette, 65, was 109th at 27:46 and he medaled by placing third in the 60-69 division. Bill Havice, 58, was 118th with a time of 28:09.

Theodore Abcunas, 8, was first in his division with a time of 28:31 as he came in 125th overall.

Audie Bridges, 74, was 155th at 29:38 as he just missed a medal by placing fourth in the 70-79 age bracket.

Samuel Abcunas, 13, was 185th with a time of 30:46. He came in ninth in in the 10-19 age range.

Amy Leeman, 51, was 197th in 31:24 and she was sixth in the 50-59 age group.

Frank Longo, 64, and his son, Justin, 29, were tied at 215th overall as they both finished at 31:58.

Jake Connolly, 37, was 259th in 34:15.

Claire Curran, 6, was 260th (34:16) to place 10th in her division while Caroline Curran, 37, was 261st at (34:18),

In 262nd was Gerard Leeman, 48, at 34:27 as it was four-straight Wakefield residents crossing the finish line.

Marissa Leeman, 12, was 268th at 34:48 as she was 18th in her age division.

Harry Abcunas, 10, and his dad, Brian, 42, were 287th and 288th as Harry had a time of 37:38 while Harry was in at 37:42. Harry finished 13th in his age group.

Ella Hunt, 14, had a time of 45:07 to place 311th and Adrianna Leeman, 14, was 312th at 45:08.