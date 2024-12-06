WAKEFIELD — All programs offered by the Wakefield Soccer Association rely on volunteers to provide youth soccer games, practices and clinics to over 1,000 local youth. Wakefield Soccer Association recently recognized some outstanding youth volunteers that ensure these programs can be enjoyed by the local community. There were numerous under-18 volunteers that officiated WSA games, coached WSA intramural soccer teams and/or contributed to supporting the TOPs (The Outreach Program for Soccer) program.

TOPs is a recreational sports program for children and adults with intellectual, emotional or physical disabilities offered through local US Youth Soccer-affiliated soccer clubs such as WSA. The WSA TOPs program is run by Paul Paglierani. Paul would like to personally and on behalf of WSA, thank everyone who volunteered to assist with the TOPs program.

Wakefield’s U18 TOPs volunteers were universally kind, instructive, patient and encouraging. As a result, the TOPs players not only enjoyed themselves but thrived with their guidance on the field.

WSA also offers officiating opportunities to local youth who completed referee certification under the purview of Michael Kilkelly. These young people, many local WSA players, not only took a referee class but came out on Sundays during the soccer season to referee games involving Grade 2 boys and girls. In addition to facilitating the games, they are also key figures in providing oversight to help teach young players the rules of the game.

WSA is always on the lookout for and in need of coaches for all age groups. This past fall, several WSA alumni and current players stepped up to coach grade 1 and 2 aged players. These young coaches provided technical support, encouragement and structure to kids in the Wakefield Community. Under the guidance of WSA Director of Coaching, Mackenzie Arment, they are an integral part of fostering the understanding and passion for the game of soccer at a young age.

Wakefield Soccer would like to express their thanks for these outstanding young adults for providing kindness, leadership and giving back to the Wakefield Community.

If you are interested in volunteering opportunities of all kinds please visit www.wakefieldsoccer.org or contact WSA at secretary@wakefieldsoccer.org.