WAKEFIELD — The 4th Middlesex League Unified Basketball Hoopapalooza returned to the Galvin Middle School basketball courts on May 22.

Returning fans of the event – which concludes the league’s Unified Basketball season – saw a familiar scene of smiles, inclusion, an endless amount of positive energy and of course great basketball with a record number of league teams participating including 11 of the Middlesex 12.

Each team played twice with games occurring on the two outdoor courts as well as multiple courts inside the Galvin’s gym.

A warm day on the courts shone bright rays of sunshine on an event that has grown from a three-team get-together with Wakefield, Melrose and Lexington into a league-wide endeavor.

“Little by little, we have expanded the league each school year,” said Wakefield athletic director Brendan Kent. “I am proud to say that Wakefield was one of the founding schools of this great league and I am also proud to say that Wakefield has been the host site for Hoopapalooza every year. As long as I am the athletic director here, we will continue to host it here in Wakefield every year. It means a lot to me and to our community.”

With music blasting, pizza always at the ready, fans cheering from start to finish and even some lawn games provided for teams waiting for their basketball matchups, Hoopapalooza 2024 was once again a MasterClass on good vibes.

“It was a scorcher, but the heat didn’t dampen the spirit and energy of the event,” said Wakefield coach Christina Steere. “Being a part of this program is an incredible experience, fostering connections between schools and creating lasting memories. As a coach for four years, it’s been a pleasure to witness Wakefield athletes grow and build strong relationships through this team.”

The Warriors were matched up against Winchester in their first game. Unified is never about the final score, but Wakefield had plenty of strong performances to be highlighted.

Armani Cherisme, who was celebrating his birthday and his final Hoopapalooza event, score Wakefield’s first points on a swish in the lane.

Jose Colmenares-Victorio featured strong defense to get the ball back for Wakefield and Andy Nguyen got the team’s second bucket after an offensive rebound.

Michael Fratto made a great shot after a good pass from Colmenares-Victorio. Fratto kept it going soon after with his second basket of the game.

Molly Preston was another standout for the Warriors featuring strong defense and good passing.

Of course, as is always the case, the best highlights belonged to the team as a group as they supported one another from start to finish all within an environment that will always be the best amongst Middlesex League sports.

“A big shoutout to Christina who does an amazing job coaching our team” said assistant coach Colin Halpin, the WMHS boys’ basketball head coach. “Watching the pure joy and excitement during the afternoon, not only for our Wakefield team, but all the teams involved is priceless. That is what it is all about.

“I have been involved in coaching basketball for the past 15 years and Hoopapalooza is right up there with the top moments during that time.”

“This is undoubtedly one of the top high school athletic events of the school year,” agreed Kent. “To see the joy and happiness on the kids’ faces is just priceless. There is no better feeling. To see so many people come together, it is just simply amazing.

“I love watching all of our Wakefield High sports teams compete, but there is something special about watching our Unified Basketball team play. It just fills my heart with joy. I am so proud of all of our students on the team.”

That pride for coach Steere is for all the student athletes on the team but she was especially quick to shout out the seniors who will leave a lasting impression on the program.

“A heartfelt shoutout to our graduating seniors — Andrew Nguyen, Dylan Wickwire, Savannah Cummings, Emma Quinn, and Grace McHugh — whose contributions have been invaluable over the years,” said Steere.