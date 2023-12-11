WAKEFIELD — The three senior captains for the Wakefield High volleyball team recently received various accolades for their terrific seasons, helping the Warriors reach news heights as a program including the team’s first trip to the state semifinals.

Senior captains Lea Carangelo and Maddie Keohane were both named Middlesex League All-Stars while senior captain Savannah Cummings was named to the Div. 3 All-Tournament Team.

Carangelo, named to the league’s All-Conference team, also became the first Wakefield player to be named to the MAVCA All-State team. Carangelo broke the 1,000 career assists mark this season, picking up 610 on the season. She also had 64 kills, 243 digs, 91 service points and 44 service aces.

Keohane earned an All-Star nod after collecting 427 digs, 46 aces, 49 assists and 450 serve receptions.

Cummings’ strong state tourney run concluded a season in which she set multiple records for the team including most kills in a season with 200, most career kills of all time with 346, most blocks in a single season with 46 and most blocks of all time with 100.

The Warriors went 13-7 in the regular season, earning the No. 7 seed in the Div. 3 tournament. They defeated No. 26 Norton 3-0, No. 10 Newburyport 3-0 and No. 18 Norwell 3-1 all at home, bringing them to the Final Four for the first time where they fell to eventual state champion Weston 3-1.

At their annual banquet, awards were presented to Carangelo (Offensive MVP), Keohane (Defensive MVP), Cummings (Warrior Award), Olivia Holland (Warrior Award), Cara Carangelo (Warrior Award), Emily Herson (Practice Player Award), Sophia Anderson (Practice Player Award), Lila Arkinstall (Most Improved Award) and Meredith Morris (Unsung Hero Award).

The captains for next season were also named, as juniors Anderson and Brooklyn Calder along with sophomore Mia Kenny will lead the team next year.