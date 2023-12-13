SCITUATE — The Wakefield High wrestling team traveled to Scituate High on Saturday to compete in the annual Kevin Curtis Invitational. Wakefield came out on top, taking first place out of 13 teams.

Wakefield’s 220.5 points came from four 1st place finishes along with one 2nd place and three 3rd place results.

The Warriors ended up with a convincing win as Whittier took 2nd with 204 points, followed by Shepherd Hill (200), Barrington (169.5) and Wayland (154) to round out the top five.

Wakefield’s four champions were senior captain Sean Callanan at 157, senior captain Zach Arria at 175, sophomore Aydin Lamb at 138 and junior Kip King at 285.

Senior captain Andrew Valley took 2nd at 132.

Senior captain Joe LaMonica (215), sophomore Michael Barry (120) and junior Jack Hodgdon (144) all took 3rd place.

Arria, the top ranked wrestler at 175, won five matchups on his way to gold. He beat Scituate’s Paul Cheverie in a close, 2-1 decision, a reversal in the 2nd earning the two he needed. That set up a finals matchup against 3rd-ranked Gavin Luciano of Norton, a matchup Arria won by a 3-1 decision, a takedown in the 1st giving him two big points.

Also top-ranked at 157, Callanan won four matches. He pinned Canton’s John Mooney in the Round of 16 and then won by a 15-0 technical fall against Luke Massaro of Whitter to make the semifinal where he pinned Barrington’s Andrew Niemeyer in 1:18. In the finals, Callanan defeated Pembroke’s Logan Schipper by a 10-3 decision, racking up four takedowns and a reversal.

King, No. 1 at 285, pinned his first two opponents and beat Canton’s Effrem Gnepo by a 4-2 decision, setting up a finals matchup against Diego Gutierrez-Serrano of Shepherd Hill. King got his third pin in 3:09 to win it.

Lamb also lived up to his top-ranking in a crowded 138 bracket. After a quick pin in his first match, Lamb beat Shepherd Hill’s Logan Pecore by a 13-3 major decision. In the semifinals, he beat 4th-ranked Nate Rosas of Pembroke with a 5-2 decision in sudden victories, a takedown and nearfall in an exciting 4th pushing him onto the finals. Lamb ended up pinning 3rd-ranked Camden Hawkes of Silver Lake in 5:28 during another grueling contest.

At 132, Valley had two quick pins to set up a semifinal matchup against 3rd-ranked Dillan Mueller of Norton. The 2nd-ranked Valley won it by a 13-2 major decision. Valley fell to No. 1 ranked Matthew Patterson of Middleborough in the finals.

LaMonica went 3-1 on the day, not including a bye and a forfeit. After two pins to make the semifinals, LaMonica fell to Barrington’s Mathew Zimmerman but finished with an impressive pin in 1:34 against Shepherd Hill’s Isaac Gravel for 3rd.

Hodgdon’s 3rd place at 144 included five wins and just one loss. He bounced back from a semifinal loss by pinning Scituate’s Grayson Loeffel in 2:29 for bronze.

Barry went 5-1 in a busy day, which included five pins. After a semifinal loss, Barry pinned Wayland’s Ben Shanson in 2:31 and Canton’s Jacob George in 2:23 to conclude his strong day.

The Warriors will have their first dual meet of the season tomorrow night, 6:30 p.m. against Arlington at the Charbonneau Field House. On Saturday, Wakefield will host the 23rd Anthony Lisitano Memorial Tournament starting at 9 a.m.