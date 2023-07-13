EVERETT STEVENSON was dominant for Wakefield in their District 13 championship game against Andover last night in North Reading. Stevenson racked up 12 strikeouts and allowed just 2 earned runs in 5 innings against an Andover offense that was averaging over 10 runs per game. Also pictured is third baseman Michael Cintolo. (Dan Pawlowski Photo)

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

NORTH READING — A pitchers’ duel was certainly a fair description for last night’s 12-year-old District 13 championship game between Wakefield and Andover in North Reading.

That’s certainly what you call it when the two starting hurlers combine for 25 strikeouts.

Wakefield’s Everett Stevenson had 12 K’s and scattered just 6 hits, 1 walk and 2 earned runs in 5 incredible innings against a 4-0 Andover team that had averaged 10.75 runs per game coming into Benevento Field last night.

Unfortunately for Wakefield, Andover’s own ace, Jedward Sanchez, took the mound and put the team on his back, racking up 13 strikeouts and allowing no runs while throwing a no-hitter through 5.2 innings. He was pulled with 2 outs in the 6th.

With their 3-0 win, Andover advances to a sectional tournament, one step away from making the state’s final four in the Williamsport tourney.

Stevenson had an immaculate start to this one. No, literally. He struck out the side on 9 pitches in the top of the 1st, accomplishing one of baseball’s rarest feats: an immaculate inning.

The righty, who combined a scorching fastball with a devastating off-speed strikeout pitch, made it four in a row when he fanned the first batter of the 2nd on 3 pitches again, and didn’t throw a ball until his 13th pitch of the night. After a base hit, shortstop James Maloney made a great diving stop to rob a single and tagged second with his glove before Stevenson’s 5th K – on you guessed it, 3 pitches – ended the inning.

“Everett Stevenson has been our ace all tournament,” said Wakefield manager Derek Camps-Campins. “He had another outstanding performance.”

Sanchez also picked up his 5th K in the 2nd inning, continuing a trend of the two starters pushing each other to bring their best. It was during this inning when a field ump was asked if Sanchez was the hardest thrower he had seen this season. His response was just as fast: “Absolutely.”

Second baseman Mason Curran made a great play for the first out in the top of the 3rd, knocking down a scorching liner and quickly recovering to throw out the runner. Stevenson’s 6th strikeout came on his best off-speed pitch of the night and a fielder’s choice closed that frame.

Wakefield got their first base runner on in the 3rd when Michael Cintolo certainly took one for the team as a fastball connected with his forearm. Wakefield’s dugout chant of “We got ice,” must have been great news for Cintolo who shook it off instantly and got ready to run. That rare mistake only seemed to fuel Sanchez who responded with back-to-back strikeouts to end it.

Andover started the scoring in the top of the 4th when they manufactured one with runners on the corners. A classic delayed steal and pickle resulted in a throwing error, allowing the runner to score from third. Later, with two outs, Andover tried it again, but Wakefield’s coaches had the infielders hold it this time. Even with two outs, Stevenson was pitching too well to chase an out or worry about one base. The ace proved them right with his 9th K of the game.

After Sanchez struck out the side in the 4th, Andover grabbed some insurance in the 5th with two clutch RBI singles to make it 3-0. Stevenson fittingly ended his incredible night with another strikeout, this time on some high heat.

Curran led off the bottom of the 5th with a walk and Maloney made good contact but grounded out before Sanchez again dug deep with two strikeouts to end the threat.

Maloney came on to pitch the 6th and sat Andover down in order with a strikeout and two groundouts on great plays by Cintolo at third and Edward O’Neill at first.

DJ Camps-Campins and Cintolo both got the bat on the ball in the bottom of the 6th but Andover’s infielders stayed sharp with quality plays and Sanchez got a curtain call from Andover’s fans when he exited with two outs.

In the end, it was certainly a duel to remember, with Wakefield having plenty to be proud of, most especially because in their round robin matchup just three days earlier, Andover won, 15-1.

“This was a battle of two great pitchers,” said Camps-Campins, who was quick to point out the incredible fact that both starters had 12 strikeouts in 5 innings. “We just couldn’t get the bats going and when we did, Andover’s infield was perfect.”

Wakefield’s 12-year-old All-Stars concluded a strong summer season, which included exciting wins over North Reading and Wilmington, by leaving it all on the field in a terrific effort.

“This group of boys are special; they practiced every day with great focus and played hard,” said Camps-Campin. “They weren’t just a team but friends who truly supported each other and put the team first this entire All-Star season. The coaching staff and I were lucky to have this group of players. Again, they are a special group and we look forward to seeing them do great things on and off the field in the future.”