MELROSE — Wakefield native Matt Elwell has made his mark on the Intercity League this season.

Elwell, who recently completed his freshman baseball season at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine, has played in 12 games for the Americans this summer. In his 28 at-bats, he has collected 10 hits for a batting average of .357, which is 5th best on the team. Elwell (WMHS ’23) has 11 walks and 9 RBI. His on-base percentage of .538 is tops for the Americans.

The Americans, who play their home games at Morelli Field, are on an eight-game winning streak. Elwell, who also gets some reps with the Unknowns in the Wakefield Twi League, has played a key part in two games of Melrose’s winning streak.

On July 22, he had 2 RBI in a 19-4 victory over the East Boston Knights. On July 24, Elwell was called on to pinch hit with the bases loaded in a 2-2 game in the bottom of the 6th against Mass Envelope. He drew a walk to bring home the winning run.

The Americans will bring their winning streak into the ICL playoffs. Melrose (16-7-1) earned the No. 3 seed and will play the No. 2 Andre Chiefs (19-6) in a best-of-five semifinals which will begin tomorrow night, 8 p.m. at Maplewood Park in Malden.