DETROIT, MI — Wakefield native Jack Penney was selected in the 5th round of the MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers last week.

Penney just completed his junior year at Notre Dame. The versatile infielder was the starting shortstop for the Irish this year. He played third base as a sophomore and mostly second base as a freshman.

Penney, who majors in engineering at Notre Dame, had a .269 batting average along with 9 home runs and 37 RBI this season for the 27-25 Irish.

“It’s a relief, honestly,” Penney told reporters on draft night. “Just to know that my persistence, my discipline and my determination have kind of paid off a little bit. This is obviously a huge step and I’m excited to take the jump to minor league baseball.”

Penney, the son of Matt and Kim of Preston Street, graduated from Phillips Academy in 2021.

The right-handed thrower and lefty hitter played for the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod League this summer. He played with the Orleans Firebirds last year and was a CCBL All-Star. Penney, playing mostly third base and some shortstop, hit .271 in 13 games this summer.

“Jack is a steady defender that has really good hands, a good internal clock and has really good bat-to-ball skills. He controls the strike zone,” said Tigers scouting director Mark Conner.

Penney’s journey through the minor leagues will likely start in Lakeland, Florida, which is just east of Tampa. The Tigers have a Rookie team in the Florida Complex League and a Single-A team, the Lakeland Flying Tigers, in the Florida State League that both play out of the same complex. Detroit’s High-A team, the West Michigan Whitecaps, are located in Comstock Park, Michigan and their Double-A team, the SeaWolves, play in Erie. Their Triple-A Mud Hens are located in Toledo.