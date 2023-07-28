JACK PENNEY had plenty of friends and family on hand to watch him compete as the starting third baseman for the East Team in the Cape Cod Baseball League All-Star game on July 22. (All Photos by Raj Das, ED Photography)

HARWICH — The Cape Cod Baseball League’s brightest stars descended upon White House Field in Harwich to thrill more than 6,000 fans at the annual Cape Cod League All-Star game.

Jack Penney, of Wakefield, was the starting third baseman for the East team. Penney was one of six players from the Orleans Firebirds to make the All-Star team. The only other starter from Orleans, second baseman Jo Oyama was named co-MVP of the game, which the West won by a score of 7-1.

Although the East came up short, Penney and his family certainly had a day to remember.

It’s memorable summer too. In 35 games for Orleans, Penney is hitting .276 with 3 homers, 13 RBI, 18 walks and 17 runs scored.

Penney, a Phillips Academy alum, plays baseball at Notre Dame and is getting ready for his junior year season with the Irish.

Penney and the Firebirds are currently 19-18, good for 2nd in the five-team East Division. The team has punched their ticket to the CCBL playoffs, which will begin on Aug. 4.