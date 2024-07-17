WAKEFIELD — The 23rd annual Walk of Hope for ALS, a 3.5-mile walk around Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield to benefit The Angel Fund for ALS research, will be held on Saturday, September 7. The walk begins with registration at 9 a.m. followed by the start of the walk at 11 a.m. The release of doves for those living with ALS and those who have lost their courageous battle to the disease will be held prior to the start of the walk.

The Angel Fund for ALS Research is a nonprofit charity dedicated to supporting the ALS research of Dr. Robert Brown, Jr. and his team at UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester. ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive always fatal neuromuscular disease which leads to muscle weakness and as it progresses, results in total paralysis and the inability to speak and swallow while the mind and senses remain intact.

Walkers of all abilities are encouraged to participate as individuals or as a team. To register as a walker or to register a team, logon to The Angel Fund website at theangelfund.org or call the organization at 781-245-7070.

In addition to the walk around Lake Quannapowitt, the event includes activities and refreshments for all walkers. Kings Bowl of Lynnfield, an annual supporter of the walk will again provide refreshments for registered walkers.

The Angel Fund will also honor those who have ALS and those who have lost their battle with the disease with the Faces of ALS®. Any participating team or individual who would like to honor a loved one with a poster along the walkway should send a high-resolution photo to theangelfundals@gmail.com by September 1.

Donations to the Angel Fund for ALS Research can also be made online or can be sent to The Angel Fund, 649 Main St., Wakefield, MA 01880. All donations should be made payable to The Angel Fund for ALS Research. Walkers are encouraged create their own webpage to raise money online. Registered walkers can create their page at secure.frontstream.com/walk-of-hope-for-als-2024.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Information about sponsorship opportunities can also be obtained on the website at theangelfund.org or by calling 781-245-7070.