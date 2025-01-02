WAKEFIELD — The 2025 town election cycle began today. Those interested in any office to be decided at the municipal election polls on April 22 can now pick up nomination papers at the Town Clerk’s Office in Town Hall, 1 Lafayette St.
Those working with candidates should also know that the first filing date for Campaign Finance Reports is April 14, and the second is May 2.
Following are the positions available, and the people who currently hold them:
TOWN COUNCIL
Three three-year terms
Jonathan Chines, Michael J. McLane and Robert E. Vincent
TOWN TREASURER
One three-year term
John J. McCarthy Jr.
SCHOOL COMMITTEE
Three three-year terms
Eileen P. Colleran, Kevin Fontanella and Thomas F. Markham III
LIBRARY TRUSTEE
Three three-year terms
Christopher M. Barrett, Jacqueline A. Natale and Jeffrey Michael Quinn
PLANNING BOARD
One five-year term
Matthew Lowry
BOARD OF HEALTH
One three-year term
Elaine Silva
BOARD OF ASSESSORS
One three-year term
Brian Donegan
WMGLD COMMISSIONER
Two three-year terms
Thomas Boettcher and Sharon Daly
CONSTABLE
One three-year term
Christian K. Lopes
HOUSING AUTHORITY
One five-year term-Tenant Representative
Catherine A. Fleurant