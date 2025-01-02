WAKEFIELD — The 2025 town election cycle began today. Those interested in any office to be decided at the municipal election polls on April 22 can now pick up nomination papers at the Town Clerk’s Office in Town Hall, 1 Lafayette St.

Those working with candidates should also know that the first filing date for Campaign Finance Reports is April 14, and the second is May 2.

Following are the positions available, and the people who currently hold them:

TOWN COUNCIL

Three three-year terms

Jonathan Chines, Michael J. McLane and Robert E. Vincent

TOWN TREASURER

One three-year term

John J. McCarthy Jr.

SCHOOL COMMITTEE

Three three-year terms

Eileen P. Colleran, Kevin Fontanella and Thomas F. Markham III

LIBRARY TRUSTEE

Three three-year terms

Christopher M. Barrett, Jacqueline A. Natale and Jeffrey Michael Quinn

PLANNING BOARD

One five-year term

Matthew Lowry

BOARD OF HEALTH

One three-year term

Elaine Silva

BOARD OF ASSESSORS

One three-year term

Brian Donegan

WMGLD COMMISSIONER

Two three-year terms

Thomas Boettcher and Sharon Daly

CONSTABLE

One three-year term

Christian K. Lopes

HOUSING AUTHORITY

One five-year term-Tenant Representative

Catherine A. Fleurant