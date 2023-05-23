JOE PATT is the Middlesex League champion in the javelin throwing a personal best 160’08” at the league meet last week, about 12 feet further than the 2nd place finisher. (WMHS Track Photo)

BURLINGTON — The Wakefield High boys’ track and field team competed at the Middlesex League Championship meet on May 17 at Burlington High. The Warriors finished up with 40 points as a team to finish 7th overall.

Junior Joe Patt had the best performance of the day for Wakefield with his championship throw in the javelin, a personal best of 160’08” to gain 10 points for Wakefield. In 2nd place was Michael Kruse of Stoneham with a 148’10”. Sophomore Sean Callanan scored two points for the Warriors with a throw of 128’11” for 7th place.

Junior Liam Taggart placed 4th in the mile with a 4:38.49 to earn five points for Wakefield. Senior Ben Stratton was 10th with a time of 4:48.11.

The Warriors had two competitors perform well in the pole vault as sophomores Henry Brown (4th) and Ryan Hogan (5th) combining to score nine points for the team while finishing in the top five. Brown jumped 9’06” while Hogan went 9’0”. Brown also took 16th in the 400 meters in 56.17.

The 4×100 meter relay racked up three points as they took 6th overall in a time of 45.62. That team included junior Ethan Gori, sophomore Adam Levy, senior Jaden Blake and senior Ryan Tracy.

Gori also ran the 100 meters in a personal best 11.48 to take 6th place for three points.

Senior Brian Casey jumped a huge personal best of 40’1.25” in the triple jump to place 6th and pick up three points for the team. Carter Jefferson was 11th with a 38’02”.

Junior William Mezikofsky took 6th in the 800 meters for three more points in a time of 2:03.87. Junior Ollie Polster was 14th in the 800 in a time of 2:06.52.

Sophomore Brody Wyatt placed 7th in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:01.43 to earn two points. Sophomore Ian Christie was 16th with a 1:05.06.

Senior Anthony Arria took 9th in the long jump with a time of 19’10.50”.

The Nett brothers, sophomores Andrew (10:19.99) and Brandon (10:25.06), took 14th and 17th respectively in the 2 mile.

Wakefield had two compete in the shot put as junior Tym Brown (15th, 35’06”) and senior Robert Hagopian (19th, 33’04”) had strong throws. Hagopian also took 19th in the discus with an 89’09”.

The Warriors are getting ready for the Div. 3 state championship, which will start this Thursday and continue on Saturday. The meet will be held at Fitchburg State University.