BOSTON — The Wakefield High boys’ hockey team got to experience some college hockey on Saturday when they traveled to Agganis Areana, the home of Boston University for a huge league tilt against rival Melrose.

The Warriors left town with an impressive 3-1 win, their first victory of the season.

Top line winger Andrew Nemec carried the offense in this one as the junior accounted for all three goals with a hat trick. Fellow junior, defenseman Trevor Veilleux, set each one up, finishing with three assists. Also collecting assists were senior Tylor Roycroft, sophomore JP Casey and freshman Joe Covelluzzi.

Sophomore goalie David Rocca held strong for his first varsity win.

Playing in front of a fantastic environment of pep bands and plenty of fans, Wakefield went to work early in this one as they drew two first-period penalties with Nemec scoring on both.

Melrose got one back, also on the man advantage but the Warriors responded before their rivals could with Nemec finishing yet another power play for a 3-1 lead that would prove to be insurmountable.

In the end, an exciting trip to the home of the Terriers might be just what the doctor ordered for Wakefield who made it two in a row last night with a convincing 7-2 victory over Stoneham at the Stoneham Arena. A full story will appear at a later date.

Wakefield is now 2-6 on the season. They will go for three in a row on Saturday when they travel to the Burlington Ice Palace to take on the Red Devils (4-4-1) in a massive game with plenty of Middlesex League Freedom Division implications.