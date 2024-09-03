ARLINGTON — Sure, last year will be tough to top.

The 2023 Wakefield High boys’ soccer team made history after all. They won the Middlesex League Freedom Division title for the first time since 1989 with a regular season record of 13-3-2.

They went on to win four games in the Div. 2 state tournament including an epic 3-2 victory in penalty kicks in the Final Four against Hopkinton. In the end, they were just a heartbreaking, OT 1-0 loss away from joining the ’89 and ’97 teams as the only state champs in program history.

One of the very best Warrior soccer teams ever lost plenty of talent and leadership from that squad. Five of the six 2023 Middlesex League All-Stars graduated: Darragh Casey, Marc Laverdiere, Reid Festel, Frankie Leone and Brian Purcell.

The lone returning All-Star is junior forward Jack Millward, the leading goal-scorer as a sophomore last year.

The Warriors will certainly miss their 10-man class of 2024, but they have multiple experienced players returning who are now battle-tested in the biggest of games.

In addition to Millward, the Warriors welcome back three more starters: senior midfielder Charles Gagne and junior defenders Aidan Bligh and Matt Keefe.

A transfer back home last season, Gagne played his role as a defensive midfielder perfectly last year. The Warriors will count on him to continue winning 50/50 balls throughout the midfield while also setting up Millward and Wakefield’s plethora of talented playmakers that will be looking to step up this season.

That includes sophomores Guy Revah and Alex De Morais, who both got plenty of run as freshmen last year.

Bligh returns ready to anchor the defense as a center back, likely alongside fellow junior Aden Stevenson who was the first man in off the bench for the defense last year.

Keefe brings plenty of versatility from the left back position where he has played since his freshman season. The Warriors could certainly move him around the pitch if they need to.

Wakefield will also need to replace last year’s Final Four hero, goalie Andrew Valley. First shot will go to last season’s backup, Mouad Khaja who returns as a senior this year.

Altogether, Wakefield will need more time to gain experience and depth, something the Warriors had in abundance from the start last season.

Wakefield shut out Arlington 2-0 at home for their first win of the season last year in a phenomenal tone-setter for the rest of the campaign. The Spy Ponders were the top-ranked team in the league at the time.

Wakefield’s home-opener will take place on Thursday, 4:15 p.m. at the Galvin Middle School against Woburn.