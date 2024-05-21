WILMINGTON — The Wakefield High boys’ tennis team pushed their winning streak to three over the weekend with a hard-earned 3-2 victory over Wilmington at the Wilmington High Tennis Courts.

The win came after a 5-0 sweep over Stoneham at the Dobbins Courts on May 15. Wakefield’s winning streak started on May 14, 5-0 against Watertown.

The Warriors fell to Gloucester last night after press time, putting their record at 8-7 during the final week of the regular season. The team has two more regular season matches left, both at home: today, 4:15 p.m. against Wilmington and tomorrow, 4:15 p.m. against Watertown.

Wakefield’s singles players carried the team to victory against Wilmington on Sunday with all three winning their matches.

Luke Greif had to earn a tough first-set victory, 6-4 before rolling to a 6-2 win in the second set at first singles.

At second singles, Trevor Veilleux had a tug-of-war of his own in the opening set, falling 7-6 in a tiebreaker. Veilleux won the second set, 6-4 and emphatically took the third, 6-0.

It was smooth sailing for Kevin DeGray at third singles, winning 6-1, 6-0.

Wakefield’s doubles teams both came up short but the second doubles team of Sam Ryder and Owen Kelley pushed their matchup to three with a 6-3 win in set two before falling 6-2 in the final set.

The win pushed Wakefield’s Middlesex League Freedom Division record to 6-2, good for 2nd place, trailing only Burlington (9-1).

Wakefield made quick work of the Spartans on May 14 with each matchup ending in straight sets.

At first doubles, Chase McCarthy and Kip King won, 6-0, 6-0.

At second doubles, Ryder and Kelley won, 6-0, 6-3.

DeGray won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Veilleux won 6-0, 6-2 at second singles.

Greif won 6-1, 6-0 at first singles.

Wakefield is safely in the Div. 3 state tournament as they were ranked No. 9 in the latest MIAA power rankings. They can make it official with one more win as their record would be at least .500. The Warriors hope they can accomplish that tonight in their rematch with the Wildcats. Wilmington is 3rd in the Freedom at 6-3 and ranked No. 12 in D3.