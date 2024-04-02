WOBURN — The Wakefield High boys’ tennis team traveled to Woburn for the first match of the season yesterday. The Warriors cruised to a 5-0 sweep, controlling play in each matchup to start their 2024 campaign at 1-0.

The juniors took care of business in the singles matches while the seniors stepped up at doubles.

Wakefield’s singles players only dropped a combined four games. Junior captain Luke Greif won 6-1, 6-0 at first singles against Anik Patel.

Junior Trevor Veilleux took down Alex Bondoc 6-1, 6-2 at second singles.

Junior captain Kevin DeGray swept Noah Sheldon 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

The first doubles duo of seniors Chase McCarthy and Ben Ryder rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 sweep.

The second doubles team of senior captain Sam Ryder and senior Konrad Cuper won 6-1, 6-0.

Wakefield’s initial season-opener was set for last week against Arlington but was rained out. The match was rescheduled to today, 4:15 p.m. at the Dobbins Courts.

The Warriors will be looking to avenge last year’s 4-1 loss to the Spy Ponders. After today’s match, Wakefield will get ready for rival Melrose who comes to town on Monday at 4:15 p.m.