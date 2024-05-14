LEXINGTON — The Wakefield High boys’ track and field team completed their regular season with a 4-1 record after an overwhelming, 116-16 victory over Watertown on Wednesday that was delayed mid meet for 30 minutes at Lexington High due to a thunderstorm.

In the 400 hurdles, Aidan Martin placed 1st in a time of 1:05.41 as the only Wakefield entry.

In the mile, Ethan Mezikofsky led the sweep in a personal best of 4:42.28. George Palmer qualified for States with a time of 4:45.43 placing 2nd. Brandon Nett was 3rd in 4:51.07.

In the 110 hurdles, Ian Christie won with a personal best time of 18.60, Luke Dixon was second with a time of 20.71 and Brayden Myette was third with a time of 21.57.

In the 100 meters, Logan Bayers was first with a personal best time of 11.81 and Jackson Conley was third with a time of 12.33.

Aidan Martin was first in the 400 meters with a time of 57.03 and Alejandro Borda was second with a personal time of 58.45.

In the 800 meters, Michael Arria ran a personal best of 2:06.85 for 1st place. Andrew Nett was 2nd with a personal best of 2:10.02. Robert Brown completed the sweep in 3rd place in 2:14.86.

Frankie Sullivan won the shot put with a throw of 42’.25 and Tym Brown was second with a throw of 38′ 7.25.

In the discus, Sullivan was third with a personal best throw of 103’6.

In the javelin, Carter Jefferson won with a personal best throw of 122 ‘5. Ryan Hogan was second with a personal best throw of 120’ 6 and Adam Levy was third with a throw of 113 ‘2.

In the high jump, JaMauri Belmer won with a jump of 5’6 and Jimmy Preston was second with a jump of 5’2.

In the long jump, Logan Bayers won with a jump of 19 ‘3, freshman Max LaSpina was second with a big personal best jump of 18’ 3.25 and Joe Patt was third with a jump of 17’10.25. Freshman Michael Mititchev also had a big personal best jump of 18 ‘1 in the JV long jump.

Belmer also won the triple jump with a jump of 41 ‘4 and LaSpina was second with a jump of 34’9.

In the 200 meters, Ethan Gori won with a personal best time of 22.90. Isaac Melo was second with a personal best time of 23.71 and Adam Levy was third with a personal best time of 24.54.

In the 2 mile, sophomore Devin DeBeradinis led the sweep in a personal best of 10:37.07. Liam Taggart was 2nd in 10:39.62. William Mezikofsky and Ollie Polster both crossed the line in 10:40.21 and 10:40.74 for 3rd and 4th place.

In the 4×100 relay, Bayers, Levy, Melo and Gori won with a time of 44.87.

The 4×400 relay team of Evan Buonopane-Cohen, Palmer, Mhamed Boukataya and Patt placed 1st in 3:44.83.

The Warriors had multiple strong performances at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational on Saturday at Braintree High. A full story will appear at a later date. Wakefield will next compete in the Middlesex League Meet tomorrow, 3:30 p.m. at Burlington High.