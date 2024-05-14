Track 2024 Boys

THE WARRIORS swept the 2 mile in their victory over Watertown last week at Lexington High. Pictured from left to right is Ollie Polster (4th), Liam Taggart (2nd), Devin DeBeradinis (1st) and William Mezikofsky (3rd). (Courtesy Photo)

LEXINGTON — The Wakefield High boys’ track and field team completed their regular season with a 4-1 record after an overwhelming, 116-16 victory over Watertown on Wednesday that was delayed mid meet for 30 minutes at Lexington High due to a thunderstorm.

In the 400 hurdles, Aidan Martin placed 1st in a time of 1:05.41 as the only Wakefield entry.

In the mile, Ethan Mezikofsky led the sweep in a personal best of 4:42.28. George Palmer qualified for States with a time of 4:45.43 placing 2nd. Brandon Nett was 3rd in 4:51.07.

In the 110 hurdles, Ian Christie won with a personal best time of 18.60, Luke Dixon was second with a time of 20.71 and Brayden Myette was third with a time of 21.57.

In the 100 meters, Logan Bayers was first with a personal best time of 11.81 and Jackson Conley was third with a time of 12.33.

Aidan Martin was first in the 400 meters with a time of 57.03 and Alejandro Borda was second with a personal time of 58.45.

In the 800 meters, Michael Arria ran a personal best of 2:06.85 for 1st place. Andrew Nett was 2nd with a personal best of 2:10.02. Robert Brown completed the sweep in 3rd place in 2:14.86.

Frankie Sullivan won the shot put with a throw of 42’.25 and Tym Brown was second with a throw of 38′ 7.25.

In the discus, Sullivan was third with a personal best throw of 103’6.

In the javelin, Carter Jefferson won with a personal best throw of 122 ‘5. Ryan Hogan was second with a personal best throw of 120’ 6 and Adam Levy was third with a throw of 113 ‘2.

In the high jump, JaMauri Belmer won with a jump of 5’6 and Jimmy Preston was second with a jump of 5’2.

In the long jump, Logan Bayers won with a jump of 19 ‘3, freshman Max LaSpina was second with a big personal best jump of 18’ 3.25 and Joe Patt was third with a jump of 17’10.25. Freshman Michael Mititchev also had a big personal best jump of 18 ‘1 in the JV long jump.

Belmer also won the triple jump with a jump of 41 ‘4 and LaSpina was second with a jump of 34’9.

In the 200 meters, Ethan Gori won with a personal best time of 22.90. Isaac Melo was second with a personal best time of 23.71 and Adam Levy was third with a personal best time of 24.54.

In the 2 mile, sophomore Devin DeBeradinis led the sweep in a personal best of 10:37.07. Liam Taggart was 2nd in 10:39.62. William Mezikofsky and Ollie Polster both crossed the line in 10:40.21 and 10:40.74 for 3rd and 4th place.

In the 4×100 relay, Bayers, Levy, Melo and Gori won with a time of 44.87.

The 4×400 relay team of Evan Buonopane-Cohen, Palmer, Mhamed Boukataya and Patt placed 1st in 3:44.83.

The Warriors had multiple strong performances at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational on Saturday at Braintree High. A full story will appear at a later date. Wakefield will next compete in the Middlesex League Meet tomorrow, 3:30 p.m. at Burlington High.  