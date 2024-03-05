Joe Patt breaks Pentathlon school record

BOSTON — The boys’ state pentathlon competition was held last Tuesday at the Reggie Lewis Center. Senior captain Joseph Patt had a stellar day with a Wakefield Memorial High School record 3,175 points. Of 146 athletes competing, Patt placed an impressive 6th overall.

In the 55 meter hurdles, Patt ran 8.22 seconds. In the high jump, he cleared 5’7.75. In the long jump, he jumped 18’1. He threw 38’8.25 in the shot put. To cap off the day, Patt ran the 1000 meters in 2:52.01.

Carter Jefferson, only a sophomore, also competed, scoring 2,279 points placing 68th to gain valuable experience for the future.

Jefferson ran 9.36 in the hurdles, jumped 4’8 in the high jump, long-jumped 17′ 11.75, threw 35’9.25 in the shot put and ran 3:29.99 in the 1000 meters.

The pentathlon consists of five events (55 meter hurdles, shot put, high jump, long jump and 1000 meters). Each event is awarded a certain amount of points based on the performance.

The New England Indoor Track and Field Championship was held on Saturday back at the Reggie Lewis Center and the Warriors were well-represented.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Ethan Mezikofsky, Oliver Polster, William Mezikofsky and Liam Taggart continued to impress with another 5 second season best of 8:03.64. The foursome all ran faster than last week at the Massachusetts Meet of Champions and placed 7th in a loaded New England’s field that had the meet record broken by Ridgefield, CT. Wakefield was also the 3rd fastest Massachusetts team.

The performance will move them up in the rankings for the National Championship held at New Balance in Boston on Sunday afternoon. They will attempt to break the current school record of 7:59.49.

The 4×400 meter relay team of Ethan Gori, Ethan Mezikofsky, Joe Patt and Brody Wyatt also ran a season-best of 3:31.31 missing the school record by just a half a second. They placed 14th overall.

Sophomore JaMauri Belmer placed 28th in the long jump with a leap of 19’3”.

Also a correction from a previous result, Liam Taggart ran 4:23.49 at the Meet of Champions placing 5th and not 5:23.49. Taggart qualified for the mile at New Englands but chose to focus on the 4×800 meter relay instead.