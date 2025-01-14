BOSTON — On Tuesday, Wakefield faced off against Burlington in a highly-anticipated boys’ track meet at Boston University. Although this season marks the first time in 12 years that neither team is competing for the league title, the rivalry between the two remains as fierce as ever. For both teams, this matchup is always a defining moment, regardless of standings.

Wakefield delivered a standout performance, securing a narrow 54-46 victory over their longtime rivals.

Several key performances helped propel Wakefield to victory, beginning with the field events. Senior Frankie Sullivan dominated the shot put, claiming first place with a throw of 47’3.5″ and setting the tone early for the team.

In the high jump, JaMauri Belmer soared to victory with a jump of 5’8″, while Wyatt Timas added points with a third-place finish at 5’4″. Belmer continued in the long jump, leaping 19’3.5″ for another first-place finish, while Michael Mititchev secured third with a jump of 16’10.5″.

In the sprints and hurdles, Belmer placed third in the 55M Dash with a time of 7.12, while Carter Jefferson also finished third in the 55M Hurdles with a time of 9.41.

In the 300 meters, Brody Wyatt placed first with a time of 37.29

The distance events were equally impressive. Isaac Melo claimed first place in the 600M with a time of 1:29.25, while Evan Buonopane-Cohen secured third with a time of 1:31.85.

Ethan Mezikofsky dominated the 1000M, finishing first in 2:43.65, with Aidan Burd taking third in 2:50.15.

In the mile, Brandon Nett ran a strong 4:48.01 to finish second, followed closely by Jacob Ciriello in third with a time of 4:49.01.

In the 2-Mile, Wakefield swept the event, with Max Viselli taking first with a personal best of 10:28.53, Andrew Nett securing second in 10:34.15 and Brandon Nett finishing third in 10:38.60, after his strong second-place finish in the mile.

The Warriors will compete in their final regular season meet this Wednesday, 4 p.m. against Wilmington back at BU.