WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High varsity dance team brought home their second straight state championship in the varsity hip hop division at the MSAA State Dance Tournament on Nov. 10 at Billerica High.

The Warriors scored 266.30 points in the hip hop competition, a program-best score for the team. Last year’s state title was the first in program history.

Wakefield finished just ahead of second-place Weymouth who scored a 265.90.

“It has been an incredible journey coaching the Wakefield High School dance team for the past 21 seasons and to see the hard work, dedication and passion from these young athletes culminate in back-to-back MSAA Hip Hop State Championships is truly a dream come true,” said coach Candice Spencer. “Our team’s success is a testament to their commitment to excellence and their ability to push the boundaries of what we can achieve together.”

The team is led by senior captains Emma Burns, Jamie Green, Danika Marchino and Addie Moon. They are coached by Spencer and Alex Nason along with choreographer Jackie Consiglio.

Wakefield took 4th in the varsity pom competition at states with a 247. The JV pom team also had their highest score of the season to take 4th place.

Wakefield’s recent success in the state tournament now includes 12 top-three finishes since 2016. The Warriors took 2nd in hip hop in 2018 and 2020 along with 2nd in jazz in 2021 and 2022.

Wakefield’s breakthrough with the best score in program-history has come at the end of a terrific season. The 2024 Warriors earned a bid to Nationals and had eight named as UDA All-Americans: captains Burns, Marchino and Moon along with Rosella Buscaino, Ava Cable, Vienna D’Alelio, Cadence O’Brien and Danielle Reboulet. These Warriors were invited to perform in the New Year’s Day Parade in Rome.

At the Wilmington Wildcat Invitational on Oct. 19, Wakefield took 1st place in the varsity pom, varsity hip hop, JV pom and JV hip hop.

At the Endicott Dance Invitational on Oct. 27, the varsity hip hop team took 1st, earning the Best Choreography Award.

At the Grafton Gator Invitational on Nov. 2, Wakefield also swept with 1st place finishes in all four events in hip hop and pom along with another Best Choreography Award.

The Warriors earned multiple special invitations to perform at various national and international events with their success this season including the 2025 Holiday Bowl half-time show, the 2025 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Pre-Game Show, the 2024 Disney Christmas Parade and the 2025 Reliaquest Bowl half-time Show.

“It has been a joy to watch these athletes grow both as dancers and as individuals,” said Spencer. “Our success isn’t just about the wins — it’s about the love we all share for this program, the bond we’ve built as a team and the commitment we have to each other. Winning the state title once was a monumental achievement, but to defend it and make history again with these athletes is an honor. They inspire me every day. I’m so grateful and extremely proud to be part of their journey.

“Even as we celebrate this incredible season, we are already excited and motivated to get back at it next year and continue building on what we’ve accomplished.”

The dance team will officially wrap up their season with a final performance at the Thanksgiving Day halftime show at Melrose High School next week.