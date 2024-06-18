Moon, Whitson named league All-Stars

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High girls’ tennis team recently held their annual end of the season banquet where they thanked their seniors, handed out team awards, announced captains for next year and congratulated their All-Stars.

Juniors Toni Whitson and Addie Moon both earned All-Star selections this season. This is the second consecutive All-Star nod for both as they had another fantastic season as Wakefield’s first doubles team, going 8-8 on the year.

Moon and Whitson each earned team MVP awards from head coach Kathy Healey at the banquet.

The Coaches Award went to senior captains Ariannah Tringali and Sienna Catizone.

Erin Leary earned the Dedication Award; Nora Fitzgerald earned the Good Sportsmanship Award and Allie Cook earned the Most Improved Award.

Captains Tringali and Catizone handed off leadership responsibilities to next year’s captains: Whitson and Moon.

The Warriors finished 5-11 this season. They earned a Div. 2 state tournament bid as the No. 20 seed. They fell to No. 13 North Attleborough 5-0 in the first round.

Wakefield had multiple highlights this year, the best being their 4-1 win over Reading on April 30. It was Wakefield’s first win over the Rockets in 21 years.

“I’m very proud of how hard the girls worked this season,” said Healey. “We are in a very competitive league playing against strong tennis towns and we held our own.”