BOSTON — The Wakefield High girls’ track and field team got their first win of the season over Watertown with a convincing score of 74-22 on Jan. 9 at Lexington High.

Lauren Mangarelli was 1st in the shot put with a throw of 27’11.25”. Brendia Diaz was 2nd with a throw of 25’0.25”.

In the 55 meter hurdles, Megan Clark placed 1st in 10.99. Hallie Glennon was 2nd in 11.32.

In the 55 meters, Abigail Hartigan won in a time of 8.13. Lea Carangelo was 3rd with a time of 8.39.

Carangelo won the high jump with a leap of 4’2”.

The Warriors swept the long jump with Clark jumping 13’1”, Daisy Cassesso jumping 11’10” for 2nd and Brianna Cribbie in 3rd jumping 10’4.5”.

In the mile, Lily Sallee placed 1st with a time of 5:52. Grace Brackett was 2nd in 6:02.

The Warriors swept the 600 meters with Maeve Schermerhorn in a time of 1:53. Kathleen Gmelch was 2nd in 2:01. Madeline Wedemeyer was 3rd in a personal best of 2:05.

In the 1000 meters, Liza Bangston placed 2nd in a personal best of 3:17.77.

In the 300 meters, Magnolia Preston was 2nd in 48.35. Cribbie was 3rd in 48.97.

In the 2 mile, Charlotte O’Neil was 1st in 13:18. Riley Mitchell was 2nd in 14:15. Yongyi Zhao was 3rd in 14:52.

The 4×200 meter relay team of Schermerhorn, Hartigan, Carangelo and Cribbie placed 1st in 1:56.77.

The Northeast Invitational attracts thousands of track and field athletes to the Reggie Lewis Center every year. This year, there were over 3,600 athletes entered in competition over three days from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14. The Warriors had many athletes compete and perform their best.

On Friday, in the mile, Lily Sallee led the way placing 8th out of almost 100 runners. She ran a personal best of 5:20.52. Sophomore Liza Bangtson also ran a personal best of 5:38.43 to place 28th. Grace Bracket ran a time of 5:56. Younyi Zhao ran 6:54. Lisa Letchford ran 7:05. Peyton Knowles ran a personal best of 7:06. Hannah McKennedy ran a personal best of 7:15.

On Saturday, in the 55 meter hurdles, Megan Clark ran a time of 10.67. Hallie Glennon ran a personal best of 11.17. Gianna Tulipani ran a time of 11.24. Freshman Isabella Furco ran a personal best of 11.67.

Sophomore Abigail Hartigan ran a personal best of 45.83 in the 300 meters. Magnolia Preston ran a time of 48.92. Freshman Madeline Wedemeyer ran a personal best of 50.6.

Maeve Schermerhorn ran the 600 meters in a time of 1:50.19.

The Warriors competed against Burlington in their final meet of the regular season yesterday at The Track at New Balance with the Red Devils getting a close 53-47 victory. A full story will appear at a later date.