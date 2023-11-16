WRENTHAM — The Wakefield High girls’ cross country won the Div. 2B state championship on Saturday at the Wrentham Developmental Center.

The Warriors competed against 19 other teams and came up with a convincing win, collecting a low score of 91. In 2nd was Newburyport with 108 followed by Northampton (111), Holliston (121) and Canton (143).

“It was an amazing team effort,” said head coach Karen Barrett. “Hard work, belief and mental toughness were the three major factors in our team victory. My girls have put in the work all season long. They all have tremendous work ethic and amazing attitudes. They understand the concept of pack running as a team and hold each other accountable to be the very best that they can be. I have believed the whole season that this was a very special group of girls and they certainly proved me right.”

The top runner for the Warriors was junior Lily Sallee who finished 6th overall in 19:18. Sallee ran a controlled race and stuck with the top group from beginning to end.

“She ran a fabulous, gutsy race,” said Barrett. “Lily has been consistent and amazing under pressure this whole season. I am so proud of her.”

Junior Grace Brackett also earned a medal for Wakefield, taking 14th overall in 20:07.

“Grace has improved so much this season and works really hard,” commented Barrett. “I am so happy for her that she is seeing the results of her hard work.”

Up next for Wakefield was sophomore Liza Bangston whose time of 20:22 was good for 17th overall.

“Liza gave it everything she had,” said Barrett.

Senior Charlotte O’Neil was 26th overall in 20:56.

“She ran tough and also ran a fantastic race,” said Barrett of O’Neil.

Running her best race of the season according to the coach was senior Lexi Yianacopolus who finished 33rd in 21:09, 5th for Wakefield.

“I was so happy for her,” said the coach. “She showed a lot of mental toughness and it definitely paid off.”

Senior Julia Welch was 6th for Wakefield, taking 36th overall in 21:17.

“Julia fought the entire race to keep the pack as close as possible,” said Barrett. “She did a great job.”

Finishing the scoring for the Warriors was junior Maeve Schermerhorn in 22:58.

“The girls really pushed each other and kept the pack very close which is a recipe to win,” said Barrett. “They trusted their training and proved that hard work really does pay off. They are all so deserving of this title. I am beyond proud of each and every one of them. As a coach, I couldn’t ask for more.”

The Warriors, who went undefeated in the regular season to earn the Middlesex League Freedom Division title, have one more race to prepare for as they get ready to go to Devens for All States on Saturday.

“We are not done yet,” said Barrett. “We are looking forward to competing in our last race of the season with this amazing team.”