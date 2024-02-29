WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High girls’ and boys’ basketball teams held a Div. 2 state tournament doubleheader last night at the Charbonneau Field House to kick off their state tournament action.

First, the 11th-ranked girls’ team defeated No. 22 Longmeadow 64-30 in a first round matchup.

Then, the 23rd-ranked boys’ team beat No. 42 Bay Path RVT 67-41 in a preliminary round game.

Full recaps will appear at a later date.

The boys’ (14-7) will move on to a first round matchup with No. 10 Doherty Memorial (13-7) in Worcester on Saturday at 2 p.m. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 where they will meet the winner of No. 7 Sharon (13-7) vs. No. 26 Northampton (11-10).

The girls’ (16-5) are awaiting their Sweet 16 opponent as they will get the winner of No. 6 South High Community (19-1) vs. No. 27 Holliston (9-11) who are playing on Saturday. The Sweet 16 will likely take place sometime next week.

Wakefield and South High, another team from Worcester, met once in the regular season, which the Colonels won, 56-23.