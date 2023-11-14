Wakefield meets Weston in state semifinals tonight in Billerica

WAKEFIELD — It’s no secret that winning the first set drastically improves your chances of victory in a volleyball match.

Of course, the 2023 Wakefield High volleyball team doesn’t care much about probability.

Playing in the program’s first ever state quarterfinal match on Friday night at the Charbonneau Field House, the Warriors roared back from a 1-0 deficit to win three sets in a row and keep their historic run through the Div. 3 bracket alive, beating the odds on their way to the Div. 3 state semifinals.

No. 7 Wakefield (16-7) will travel to Billerica High tonight, 6 p.m. to play No. 3 Weston (18-5). The winners will advance to the state championship where No. 1 Medfield (23-1) is waiting after beating No. 4 Amherst-Pelham 3-0 last night.

Wakefield will worry about those odds later.

“Hitting the benchmark of making it to the Final Four feels amazing,” said head coach Kayla Wyland. “The girls are playing their best volleyball of the season.”

It took plenty of talent, determination and focus for the Warriors to earn the program’s first banner from the state, especially after Norwell earned a 25-22 win in set one.

Never flinching, Wakefield simply went to work in set two, jumping out to an insurmountable 12-3 lead thanks to some strong serving from sophomore Mia Kenny (11 kills, 2 aces, 16 digs, 21 receptions).

Two of junior Sophia Anderson’s four aces extended the lead and a block kill from senior captain Savannah Cummings (9 kills, 3 aces, 3 blocks) ended it 25-12 as the home team completely shifted the momentum and got their crowd into it.

Wakefield never relinquished that advantage, coming back to win a tense third set 27-25 before cruising to a 25-17 victory in set three for a 3-1 match win.

“Norwell beat the No. 2 seed (Nipmuc) in the round of 16 so we knew we were in for a challenging night. The girls were excited to take on that challenge,” said Wyland. “To lose the first set and not play scared or nervous after that was unbelievable.”

The third – and most entertaining – set of the night started well for the Warriors who went up 3-0 after an ace from senior captain and libero Maddie Keohane (3 aces, 23 digs, 26 receptions).

The captains certainly set the tone as, in addition to Keohane and Cummings, senior captain and setter Lea Carangelo (2 kills, 12 digs, 36 assists) was also terrific.

“The captains have made a culture on the team that expects hard work, but also in a setting in which everyone feels comfortable and confident,” said Wyland.

That confidence was needed in the third when Norwell played their best of the match, eventually taking an 18-14 lead and forcing a Warrior timeout.

Wakefield’s response was an 8-4 run to tie it at 22-22, a sequence that included two Cummings kills and a smart finish from senior Emily Herson who was clutch for Wakefield, especially in the third and fourth sets.

“Emily Herson stepped up big time when we needed her,” said Wyland.

A kill from sophomore Lila Arkinstall (9 kills) would lead to a Norwell timeout but the Clippers came back on a 3-0 run to put the pressure on at 25-24. Two Norwell errors gave Wakefield a one-point advantage and a strong block at the net by Arkinstall and junior Brooklyn Calder (3 kills, 14 digs, 12 receptions) ended it 27-25.

“The team seamlessly utilized what we learned and studied about Norwell to our advantage, highlighting Norwell’s weaknesses and using our strengths to push through in tough moments,” said Wyland. “The comeback in set three was very influential. It set the tone that we will not fold.”

Leading 2-1 and with the full tide of a Red Sea student section on their side, Wakefield never looked back.

The Warriors continued to serve well in the fourth set, especially Anderson, whose ace off the top of the net in set three sparked the comeback as much as any other play.

Says Wyland, “Sophia Anderson has been a force of positive energy and momentum when she steps on the court with her serve.”

No comeback was necessary for Wakefield in the last set of the match as they went up 7-0 behind two more kills from Cummings as well as a couple strong hits from Kenny.

“Mia Kenny continues to play so well for us offensively and defensively,” said Wyland as the sophomore made a couple of great shots and timely digs throughout.

Cummings took the Warriors on a 6-0 run at the service line and Arkinstall controlled the middle as Wakefield raced to the finish line.

“Lila Arkinstall was absolutely dominant in the back end of the match,” said Wyland. “Norwell did not have an answer for her.”

In the end, although plenty of Warriors stepped up, it was the depth of the team that was most impressive. Each player contributed and believed from the start, and especially after a loss in the first set, that they would be the ones holding the banner at the end.

“We are a hard team to play against because there is not one person who is our ‘go to,’” explained the coach. “We have so many threats offensively, an unbelievable setter and a determined and disciplined defensive line. In my opinion, the best defensive line in the division.”

Yes, the odds of making a state semifinal one year after missing the tournament altogether were certainly long for these Warriors. But together, they have not only claimed the top spot as the best volleyball team in Wakefield High history, but they have taken the popularity of the sport to new heights in the community.

Make no mistake; even after being home for the first three matches of the tourney, that community will continue to be there for the team in their quest to make the Finals tonight in Billerica.

“Onto the next one,” said Wyland. “We’re excited about this win but hungry for more. We’re looking forward to working to earn our spot into the State Finals against a strong Weston team.”

The Warriors have dropped just one set so far in the tournament. Weston has been perfect, beating No. 30 Cardinal Spellman, No. 14 Belchertown and No. 6 Old Rochester all by 3-0 scores.

Of course, those numbers won’t be relevant come 6 o’clock tonight. And that’s just what Wakefield volleyball prefers.