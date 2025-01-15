WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High wrestling team stayed undefeated in Middlesex League dual meets on Jan. 9, beating Watertown 53-22 at the Charbonneau Field House.

The Warriors were victorious in 9 of the 14 bouts against the Raiders, including a stretch of five straight from 132 to 157, a run of 29 points which all but sealed a hard-earned victory for the home team.

Jason Correia defeated Christian Barrett at 113 by a pin in 3:05.

Michael Barry also earned a pin, defeating Nathanial Nichols at 120 in 31 seconds.

After Watertown made it 12-7 at 126, the Warriors pulled away with their run of five straight.

Aydin Lamb pinned Ruben Kostanyan at 132 in 31 seconds followed by a 17-2 technical fall from James Fabbri at 138.

At 144, Patrick Boyle pinned Daniel MacDonald in 43 seconds.

At 150, a win for Jack Hodgdon made it 35-7.

Sean Callanan finished the run at 157, pinning John Colon in 2:34.

Watertown continued to fight hard, earning two pins and a decision at 165, 175 and 190 but the Warriors finished strong in the heavyweights.

Ahmed Othman pinned Jayden Ortiz in 3:19 at 215.

Kip King finished the meet with a lightning-quick pin in 27 seconds to beat William Werra.

The Warriors will get back to league play tomorrow night at 7 p.m. when they host a strong Woburn team.

On Saturday at 9 a.m., Wakefield will host Reading, Tewksbury and Triton in a quad meet at the Charbonneau Field House.