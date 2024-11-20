By DAN PAWLOWSKI

REVERE — The Wakefield High football team went into Revere on Friday night and left no doubts that their winning streak would remain in tact heading into their Thanksgiving Day showdown with Melrose.

A 41-6 win over the Patriots made it five in a row for the Warriors who now haven’t lost since their trip to Winchester on Oct. 10.

Sophomore running back Jaden Fullerton ran wild in Revere, racking up 172 yards on 23 carries (7.5 yards for carry) while adding 4 TD’s to his team-high total which is now at 17 touchdowns this season.

The Wakefield offense scored a touchdown on six of their seven total possessions as they wrapped it up by halftime for the second week in a row, taking a 27-0 lead into the break and coasting to an overall record of 6-4.

Of course, there is always room for improvement. The offense was slow out of the gate once again, a trend they will need to buck before Turkey Day. Although they moved the ball on their first drive, Wakefield couldn’t punch it in, an interception on 4th down ending the threat.

A trend Wakefield won’t want to end is the strong work of their defense, which set the tone yet again on Friday night. Senior captain John Fitzgerald — who also had a great receiving day, leading the Warriors with 4 catches for 65 yards and a TD — jumped a deep route and came up with an interception on Revere’s first drive. Wakefield forced a three-and-out on Revere’s second drive, giving their offense the rock at midfield. The Warriors converted this time, thanks to a 36-yard run by Fullerton which he followed up with a 20-yard scamper to pay dirt, kicking off Wakefield’s first of six straight scoring drives.

The defense got their second turnover of the half on Revere’s next possession as sophomore Damien Hunt alertly pushed Revere QB Danny Hou down while the ball was loose and recovered on the Patriot 8-yard line.

Fullerton punched in his 2nd TD of the night on the next play with an 8-yard score for a 14-0 lead early in the 2nd quarter.

Another punt gave Wakefield the ball back in Revere territory and Fullerton carried it eight times, eventually rumbling in for touchdown number 3 from 3 yards out. The offensive line was dominant during this drive, including senior captain Cade Esposito, Hunt, sophomores Bronco Jones and Brandon Meahl and freshman Joe Shea along with senior tight ends, Jackson Fitzpatrick and captain Matthew Beaver.

Revere’s attempt to get back in the game was stuffed by junior Cam Sartori on 4th-and-4 from the Warrior 36.

With his team up three scores, sophomore QB Westin McNeilly (10-for-17, 130 yds, 2TD) got into the action on Wakefield’s final drive of the first half, linking up with Fitzgerald for 41 yards as the senior captain juked one defender and took off down the left sideline for a long gain. McNeilly would later hit Fitzpatrick for a 15-yard TD on a play-action strike down the seam for a 27-0 lead.

The second half featured heavy lifting from Fullerton, junior Aiden Jones (49 rushing yards) and the line as they kept the clock moving. After an onside kick attempt to start the second half, Wakefield went 50 yards on six plays, ending with a 14-yard Fullerton TD run. The play of the drive came on 3rd-and-1 when McNeilly and the offense called an audible at the line, identifying a 1-on-1 for a locked-in Fitzgerald who beat his man and came up with a perfect pass from McNeilly for a 15-yard gain.

Fitzpatrick’s sack highlighted Revere’s first drive of the second half but both teams only had one more possession as the clock ran.

Fitzgerald capped his terrific night with a 4-yard slant from McNeilly on 4th down to make it 41-0 and the Patriots got on the board in the final seconds with a 26-yard pass after a scramble from Hou.

The end result was another step in the right direction for a Wakefield team that is certainly playing their best football of the season, even with injuries to multiple key players including Myles Sanchez, Zach Courtright, Luke Dixon and Luciano Rossetti.

Wakefield will continue their work this week to prepare for a strong Melrose team. Melrose (4-6) finished the regular season at 4-4 before falling to Scituate 41-7 in the Div. 4 state tournament. They lost to a tough Bedford team, also on the road Friday night, 34-25.

Next week’s 64th Thanksgiving Day showdown will kick off, 10:15 a.m. at Melrose’s Fred Green Field. Wakefield has won three straight Turkey Day classics including a 7-3 victory last season. A full preview of the big game will appear in our Thanksgiving Football supplement next Wednesday, Nov. 27.