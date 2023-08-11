WAKEFIELD — The playoffs for the 2023 Washed-Up Ballers basketball season started on Tuesday night at the Charbonneau Field House. Team Okundaye (7-1) and Team Nadeau (6-2) had byes as the top two seeds in the league.

The No. 3 seed Team Marcus (4-4) defeated No. 7 seed Team Miller (1-7) by a score of 59-53.

In the other game of the night, No. 5 seed Team MacDonald (3-5) beat No. 4 seed Team Bayers (3-5) by a score of 59-48.

That sets up the semifinal round, which will be played this Tuesday night, Aug. 15 back at the field house.

Team Okundaye will take on Team MacDonald while Team Nadeau will play Team Marcus. The winners will compete in the championship game on the following Tuesday night.

The playoffs will conclude an 11-week season, the 7th overall campaign for the Washed-Up Ballers. The league, which is comprised of mostly Wakefield players, has evolved into a six-team league with about 10 players on each team.

Full recaps of the semifinal games will appear in the sports section next week.