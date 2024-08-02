WAKEFIELD — To facilitate the water main replacement along Chestnut Street, the contractor will need to replace the water gates at the Tuttle Street intersection. Temporary shutdown of water at your home/business and a temporary shutdown of traffic at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Tuttle Street is scheduled for Monday, August 5, 2024 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Residents in the area may experience discolored water or fluctuating water pressure this week leading to the planned shutdown. If this happens, residents are advised to run cold water from their faucets for a few minutes if they encounter discolored water or trapped air in their plumbing.

Please be advised that these operations will cause typical nuisances associated with construction such as noise, dust, vibration, and traffic delays. Access to your building will be provided to the maximum extent possible but please provide more time.

All work is weather, equipment and personnel permitting.

In the case of inclement weather, the schedule will be moved back one week.

Please visit the Town’s construction project’s page at: https://www.wakefield.ma.us/dpw-projects for more information regarding the scope of work and for construction updates.