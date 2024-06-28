By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — When the new fiscal year begins on July 1, local residents will be paying more for water and sewer. The Town Council this week approved the new rates recommended by the Advisory Board of Public Works.

Public Works Director Joseph Conway and DPW Business Manager Ann Waitt appeared at this week’s meeting to present the rates. The DPW’s consultant on water and sewer rates, Matt Abrahams of the Abrahams Group, participated via Zoom.

The water rate will go up by 5 percent and result in an increase of about $10 per quarter for the average user. The estimated quarterly water bill for the average user will go from $185.66 in FY24 to $195.90 in FY25. (The average user is defined as one that uses about 2,000 cubic feet of water per quarter.)

While there is no increase recommended in the sewer rate, the average user’s quarterly bill will go up slightly from $266.40 to $268.54 due to a 10 percent increase in the water/sewer service charge.

The combined estimated bill for the average user will total $464.44 ($418 after the 10 percent discount) for a combined increase of 2.7 percent.

The actual rate per cubic foot of water varies according to the level of usage. For those using 1,000 cubic feet or less, the FY25 rate per cubic foot will be $7.65 (after the 10 percent discount). For users of 1001 to 2500 cubic feet of water the rate is $8.09 per cubic foot (after discount). Users of between 2,501 and 6,000 cubic feet will pay a discounted rate of $8.55 per cubic foot. Users of more than 6,000 cubic feet of water will pay $9.42 per cubic foot (after 10 percent discount).

The per cubic foot sewer rates (after the 10 percent discount) for FY25 will be as follows:

Up to 1,000 cubic feet – $10.94

1001 – 2,500 cubic feet – $11.44

2501 – 6,000 cubic feet – $11.93

Over 6,000 cubic feet – $12.91

It was explained that the overall rate increase was needed to assure that water and sewer retained earnings remain stable.

Town Councilor Edward Dombroski argued for a lower, 3.5 percent increase in the water rate instead of the recommended 5 percent increase. Councilor Douglas Butler and Chairman Michael McLane agreed. But when it came to a vote, the other four Town Councilors – Jonathan Chines, Mehreen Butt, John Carney and Robert Vincent voted for the higher 5 percent rate increase.

The vote to approve the 0 percent sewer rate increase was unanimous.

The 10 percent increase in the service charge passed by a vote of 6-1, with Dombroski opposed.