BRUCE BROWN, guard for the 2023 NBA Champion Denver Nuggets, visited friends at Veterans Field on Sunday afternoon during Broco Oil’s Men’s Softball League double-header. Brown (third from right in the photo) was a standout basketball and football player at Wakefield High for two years before transferring to Vermont Academy. He played college ball for the University of Miami. The Detroit Pistons drafted him in 2018. Brown was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2020 then signed with the Nuggets last July. Brown declined his $7.7 million player option for next season and is currently a free agent. (John Leone Photo)