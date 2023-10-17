JOHN MALLEY AND JOHN GROSSI are the newest Wakefield Police officers. After a ceremony at the Lowell Auditorium, they were greeted by top brass. From the left are Lieutenant Scott Reboulet, Chief Steven Skory, Officer John Malley, Officer John Grossi, Deputy Chief Craig Calabrese and Lieutenant Joe Anderson. (Photo courtesy of the Wakefield Police Department)
