Warriors get ready for tomorrow’s Brawl in the Hall vs. Melrose

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High wrestling team matched up against Wayland in their penultimate dual meet of the season on Friday night at the Charbonneau Field House.

The team celebrated their seniors with another victory, this time by a score of 45-18 against the opposing Warriors.

Wakefield honored eight seniors before the match, captains Zach Arria, Joe LaMonica and Andrew Valley; Paul Ward, Cole O’Leary, Liam Wallace, Philip Valley and manager Gannon O’Leary.

Philip and Andrew Valley, Arria and LaMonica all competed in contested matches with each coming up victorious in leading Wakefield to their victory.

LaMonica beat Nathan Tobe at 215 in a close 11-8 decision.

Arria pinned Joseph Brown at 175 in 1:29.

Andrew Valley pinned Paul Lang at 126 in 1:59.

Philip Valley pinned Ben Shanson at 120 in 1:47.

More victories from the hometown Warriors came from Jimmy Fabbri at 132 (F, 3:22), Jack Hodgdon at 144 (DEC, 8-5), Sean Callanan at 157 (MD, 11-3), Jaden Fullerton at 165 (MD, 12-2) and Kip King at 285 (DEC, 5-1).

Wakefield’s terrific regular season will come to an end as always against rival Melrose at the 6th Brawl in the Hall tomorrow night, 6 p.m. at Memorial Hall in Melrose.

Per usual, the winner of tomorrow’s Brawl will be Middlesex League champions as the two teams once again enter the circle with undefeated league records.

Melrose has won the Brawl in each of the last two seasons. The Warriors won it in 2020 and took the only matchup between the two during the abbreviated 2021 season at Melrose High.

Tickets for the 6th Brawl in the Hall are $5. Doors will open at 5 p.m.