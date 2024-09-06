By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High field hockey team is used to tough tests.

Every year, like all teams at WMHS, the Warriors start their season with three or four games against Middlesex League Liberty Division teams. In field hockey, that test is tougher than most, with so many good programs in the league’s larger division.

That exam is even trickier this season for Wakefield as the team tries to replace 11 seniors from the class of 2024, including All-Stars Juliana Spaulding and Erin Leary.

The Warriors finished at 6-10-2 last season, a late push for the state tournament coming up just short.

This year, the team isn’t shying away from their typical playoff goals, while also working hard on improving overall from start to finish.

“We have a very young team with only 24 girls in the program,” said head coach Cara Luca. “Our goal is to work on fundamentals and master them. We also need to build our team chemistry so we can connect on the field. We need to work hard each day, stay positive, build each other up and success will happen. Getting to the state tournament is always our goal.”

Wakefield started their 2024 season against one of those talented Liberty Division teams, Arlington, on Wednesday at Landrigan Field, falling to the Spy Ponders 5-0.

Wakefield kept it close, trailing just 2-0 at the half, but they couldn’t break through offensively.

Sophomore goalie Jordan Loftus had a strong game, making 11 of her 15 total saves in the first half to keep her team in it.

“She worked in the off-season with goalie coaches so we’re excited to see what she brings to the game,” said Luca. “She made a lot of great saves today.”

Luca was also quick to shout out members of the defense who worked hard all day, especially Antonia Nardone who was all over the field.

Arlington eventually took control in the second half to secure the victory.

“We are not working together as a team right now. No communication and no intensity,” said Luca. “The coaches and I are focusing on fundamentals and applying intensity with each drill. Right now, that is an area we are struggling with. Building the girls’ confidence is key.”

Also key in that process for a young team is the leadership of the captains. Wakefield has just five returning players to the varsity this season. Together, they will try to help the younger Warriors along.

The captains this year are senior Stella Bangston and junior Sophia DeAngelis.

“They worked hard this off-season setting up preseason practices with the girls so they were ready,” said Luca.

Together, the Warriors will hope they can gain experience while also competing for wins.

That task continues against the Liberty Division today at 4 p.m. when the Warriors travel to Woburn for their second game of the season. Wakefield returns home on Monday, 4:15 p.m. against Belmont.