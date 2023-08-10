Fan of country music, candlepin bowling and chocolate

WAKEFIELD — Marie Muise, age 94 of Wakefield, died on Saturday, August 5 of natural causes. She was born in Sluice Point, Nova Scotia on March 25, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Francais and Louise (d’Entremont) Bourque.

Marie emigrated to Wakefield in 1947 to work as a housekeeper while living with her aunt and uncle. She married Harold J. Muise in 1951 and they had 5 children together. She maintained the household and raised 5 active boys. After the boys were out of the home, she worked at The American Mutual company. She enjoyed candlepin bowling in the women’s league and loved to watch Wheel of Fortune and the Red Sox. She was a big fan of country music and loved it when Harold would have other musicians over the house to play. Marie would often go to Pleasure Island Road to enjoy the birds and nature. She had a bird feeder in the yard where she would watch them every day. She also loved chocolate candy.

She was predeceased by her husband Harold; brothers: Edward, Augustin and Bernardin; her sister Stella; and her son Dana (Diane). She was the loving mother of Alan Muise and his wife Nancy; Martin Muise and his wife Nancy; Louis Muise and his wife Lauren; and Kenneth Muise. She was the sister of Lorne, Ernest and Annie. Marie was the beloved grandmother of David, Kerry, Daniel, Christina, Stephanie and Tara. She was also the great grandmother of Seth, Mason, Adam, Noah, Jackson and Isabelle.

Marie’s funeral Mass will be held at St. Florence church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Monday, August 14 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Sunday, August 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For guestbook, visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.