LEXINGTON — The Wakefield High girls’ hockey team picked up their first win of the season on Jan. 31 with a 2-1 victory over Lexington at the Hayden Recreation Center.

The Warriors have come agonizingly close to a win multiple times this season with four one-goal losses and a tie. Their breakthrough last Wednesday was certainly a team effort, starting with another terrific game from senior goalie Julia Welch along with senior defenseman Gianna Scoppettuolo.

“Julia and Gianna have kept us in many games with their shutdown defensive performance,” said head coach Jacqui Mansfield. “Altogether, it was great to see passes connecting, breakouts becoming cleaner and our team playing with some confidence.”

Wakefield’s two goals were scored by senior Fiona Recene and freshman Molly Burns.

Burns scored the first one for Wakefield to set the tone.

“Molly Burns has been a great addition to our offensive attack this year,” said Mansfield. “It was nice to see her get us started with the scoring.”

Recene later scored what ended up being the game-winner.

Welch and the defense did the rest as the D2 Warriors earned the win against yet another Div. 1 opponent.

Wakefield’s difficult schedule against an always-loaded Middlesex League has yet to include their rival Melrose. The two teams will meet for the first time this season tonight, 6 p.m. at Flynn Rink. They will play again on Feb. 18 at the Stoneham Arena.

Wakefield (1-12-1) is not giving up hope for a D2 playoff appearance. If they can beat Melrose (3-8-1, No. 35 in D2), Wakefield has a chance to move up the rankings significantly. The top 32 ranked teams automatically qualify.

“With this first win, we want to continue to build on this and make a run for the tournament,” said Mansfield.

The Warriors will look for revenge against Stoneham/Wilmington (8-7-1, No. 18 in D2) on Saturday, 4 p.m. and against Burlington (12-1-2, No. 3 in D2) on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Both of those games will be at the Stoneham Arena.

Wakefield concludes their season with two non-league games against Central Catholic (5-9, No. 38 in D1) on Feb. 19 and Feb. 21.