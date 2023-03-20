THE WAKEFIELD High girls’ hockey team presented team awards at their annual banquet. Pictured from left to right are award winners Katie Bosworth (Most Improved), Julia Welch (Unsung Hero), Celeste Scoppettuolo (Hobey Baker Award and Offensive Player of the Year), Charlotte Rossicone (Dominic Guiffre Trophy and Defensive Player of the Year), Ava Gustafson (Unsung Hero), Alexis Biscoe (Rookie of the Year), and Erin Leary (Warrior Pride).

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High girls’ hockey team recently celebrated their 2022-23 season at their annual banquet.

It was a great campaign for the Warriors as they improved on their win total from the season before and finished with an overall record of 8-11-1.

Wakefield, who teamed up with Northeast Metro Tech as a co-op this season, beat rival Melrose three times and had memorable wins over Stoneham/Wilmington and Middlesex League Liberty large opponents Lexington and Woburn.

The Warriors had two players named Middlesex League All-Stars as senior captains Charlotte Rossicone and Celeste Scoppettuolo earned the honors.

Wakefield celebrated their two captains along with seniors, assistant captain Ava Gustafson and Grace Seabury.

Head coach Jacqui Mansfield distributed team awards at the banquet. Rossicone earned the Dominic Guiffre Trophy and Defensive Player of the Year; Scoppettuolo won the Hobey Baker Award and Offensive Player of the Year; Gustafson won the Unsung Hero Award; junior Julia Welch earned the Unsung Hero Award; junior Katie Bosworth was the Most Improved Player; junior Alexis Biscoe won Rookie of the Year and junior Erin Leary earned the Warrior Pride Award.

New captains for the 2023-24 season were also announced as juniors Maddie DeFeo, Fiona Recene and Gianna Scoppettuolo will wear the “C’s” for Wakefield next year.