THE WARRIOR boys’ basketball team has two non-league games this week to finish their regular season. The 16-2 league champs are ranked 6th in Div. 2. Brackets for the state tournament will be released on Saturday. (File Photo)

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WAKEFIELD — State tournaments for winter sports kicked off over the weekend as the Wakefield High wrestling and girls’ and boys’ indoor track teams competed in their respective Div. 3 brackets.

The Warrior wrestlers hosted the D3 state tournament at the Charbonneau Field House on Friday and Saturday. Teams from the North stole the show as the top three from the North Sectional tourney finished top three at states, this time with Melrose (179) winning it all followed by Tewksbury (151.5) and Wakefield (83). A full story will appear at a later date.

Both the girls’ and boys’ track teams had multiple individuals stand out. The boys’ team finished 12th overall while the girls’ team was 17th. Full stories will appear at a later date.

This is the last week of the regular season for the girls’ and boys’ basketball and hockey teams. State tournaments are expected to begin next week.

The Wakefield girls’ hockey team, who had a thrilling 3-1 victory over Stoneham/Wilmington on Wednesday for Senior Night, concluded their season with a loss to Burlington on Saturday, finishing with a record of 8-11-1. The Warriors will likely just miss a postseason appearance as they were ranked 37th in Div. 2 in the latest power rankings. The top 32 ranked teams automatically qualify.

The WMHS boys’ hockey team beat Stoneham 5-2 on Wednesday and fell to Burlington on the road, 2-1 on Saturday. The Warriors (10-7-2) will have their regular season finale today, 1 p.m. against Danvers at the Stoneham Arena.

The Middlesex League Freedom Division Champion Warriors were ranked 7th in the latest power rankings. There are no tentative tournament dates scheduled for hockey tournaments, but brackets are expected to be released by this upcoming weekend.

The Wakefield girls’ basketball team concluded their regular season last week with a record of 18-2. The ML Freedom Champion Warriors will take a nine-game winning streak into the state tournament. Wakefield, ranked 4th in Div. 2 for the majority of the season, moved up to No. 3 in the latest rankings.

The Warrior boys’ basketball team beat Salem 67-41 on Thursday, improving to 16-2. The ML Freedom champs travel to Canton today at 5 p.m. and host Georgetown on Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. for their regular season finale. Wakefield was ranked 6th in the latest D2 rankings.

The basketball tournament brackets will be released on Saturday. The preliminary round will start early next week.

The girls’ basketball, boys’ basketball and boys’ hockey teams will all host their first round playoff games. Dates are to be determined.