‘Farmer’ was a lifelong Wakefield resident

WAKEFIELD — Neil L. Fanjoy Sr., affectionately known as “Farmer,” a lifelong Wakefield resident died Saturday, October 8 at the Massachusetts General Hospital after a period of failing health.

Mr. Fanjoy was born on January 4, 1945 and was the son of Chester and Olive (Merrill) Fanjoy.

Mr. Fanjoy was raised and educated in Wakefield and was a member of the Wakefield Lions Club for more than 25 years, serving as a past president and he was a progressive Melvin Jones Fellow. He was also a 50-year member of Crystal Community Club of Wakefield.

Mr. Fanjoy was the proprietor of Fanjoy’s Farm in Chichester, New Hampshire and loved working the farm. An avid farmer and gardener, he loved growing his vegetables and more so enjoyed when he gave them away.

Mr. Fanjoy was the beloved husband of Jane M. (DiPaolo) Fanjoy. He was the loving father of Neil L. Fanjoy, Jr. and his wife Sahamarie of Wakefield and Corey L. Fanjoy of Wakefield. He was the adoring grandfather of Nicholas, Joshua, and Corey Jr. and was the great grandfather of Kaylynn. He was the brother of C. Russell Fanjoy and his wife Judie of Wakefield, Howard Fanjoy and his wife Janet of Wakefield and Roy Fanjoy and his wife Paula of Webster, NH. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

His funeral Service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mass Lions Eye Research Fund, Inc., Dr. James Roth, Treasurer, 43 Stewart Terrace, Belmont, MA 02478.