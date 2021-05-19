Local condo sales skyrocket

Published May 19, 2021

WAKEFIELD — With demand showing no signs of slowing down among prospective buyers, median single-family home and condominium prices spiked across the state in April, reaching new all-time highs in the process, according to a new report from The Warren Group, a leading provider of real estate and transaction data.

In Wakefield, the median price of a single-family home sold since the beginning of 2021 was $600,000, compared to the median price of $532,500 sold in the same time in 2020. Through the end of April, 45 single-family homes have sold in town, one less than those sold here through April 2002.

Last month, 17 single-family homes were sold in Wakefield for a median price of $612,000. In April 2020, there were also 17 single-family home sales for a median price of $640,000.

Condo sales in town have skyrocketed. Last month, 28 condos sold here, compared to 8 sold in April 2020. The 28 condos sold in April 2021 fetched a median price of $470,000, compared to the $405,000 of the 8 sold in April a year ago.

Since the beginning of January 2021, 51 condos have sold in Wakefield, compared to the 33 sold here through April 2020. So far in 2021, the median price of a condo sold in town s $460,000, compared to the median year-to-date sales price of $440,000 in 2020.

According to The Warren Group, single-family home and condo sales declined significantly during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of economic uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. In order to give a more accurate representation of activity in the Massachusetts real estate market, the firm provides two years of data as a comparison in this month’s sales report.

Single-Family Homes

Last month, there were 4,517 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, 21.1 percent increase from April 2020 when there were just 3,729 transactions. Compared to April 2019 (4,293 transactions), single-family home sales were up 5.2 percent. In April 2021, the median single-family sale price spiked 21.1 percent on a year-over-year basis to $508,000, up from $430,000 in April 2020 and up 32.6 percent from April 2019. This is the first time ever that the median single-family home price has surpassed $500,000.

“On a year-over-year basis, the data indicates that single-family sales activity went gangbusters in April, but it’s important to consider the impact COVID-19, last year’s lockdown, and economic uncertainties had on activity in the second quarter,” said Tim Warren, CEO of The Warren Group. “To get a more apples-to-apples comparison, we took a look at activity to 2019. Sales were up 5.2 percent from April 2019. Furthermore the 4,517 single family homes sold is an all-time record for the month of April. Even more impressive were the gains in median price, gaining 18.1 percent from 2020 and 32.6 percent from 2019. The amazing fact of the matter is that the monthly media price has not declined in any month in the past five years, not even during the darkest days of the pandemic.

Year-to-date, there have been 15,262 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, an 11.5 percent increase from the first four months of 2020. Meanwhile, the year-to-date median single family home price increased 15.7 percent on the same basis to $440,000.

Condominiums

There were 2,530 condominium sales in April, a 55.9 percent increase from April 2020 when there were 1,623 condo sales. Compared to April 2019 (1,988 transactions), condo sales were up 27.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the median sale price increased 12.3 percent on a year-over-year basis to $475,000 – a new all-time high. This marked the tenth-consecutive month that the median condo price has been more than $400,000.

“Regardless of which year you compare it to, the Massachusetts condo market was red hot in April 2021,” Warren continued. “The Greater Boston condo market is definitely back, and for good reason. There’s a clearly-defined reopening schedule for the city, which will help spur activity in population centers that were very unappealing to prospective buyers just a year ago.”

Year-to-date, there have been 7,955 condo sales, a 27.4 percent increase from the first four months of 2020 with a median sale price of $440,000, a 6 percent increase on the same basis.