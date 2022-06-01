By GAIL LOWE

WAKEFIELD—Wakefield resident Merry Eldridge recently stepped down from her role as a director of the Colonel James Hartshorne House on Church Street. She had served in this capacity for the past 39 years.

Merry took time away from her daily routine to reflect on the service she gave to town.

She said that the experience was rewarding in many ways. In addition to making new friends, she learned about the history of the House and how it came to be such a historic property.

“I was in my early 40s and had lived in Wakefield my whole life, and I knew practically nothing about the Hartshorne House until I became a member and director,” she said.

Merry first became involved when, as a parent, she was supporting her daughter at a cross-country meet and a fellow parent asked her if she would be interested in joining Hartshorne House Association’s board of directors.

“Obviously, I answered in the affirmative,” she said.

From that point on, she became involved in the many decisions concerning the management and maintenance of Wakefield’s oldest home.

Over those 39 years, Merry saw many changes take place. Perhaps the biggest three were the change of location for the breakfast fundraiser, the opening of the Christmas tea to the public and the creation of an education outreach committee, which brought grade 5 students to the House in the spring for a “tour and talk” about each room on the first floor. The committee also worked with grade 3 and grade 4 students by providing Hartshorne House coloring books and holding an essay contest.

Merry recalled a bit of the House’s history and said that in the beginning—1933—Mr. and Mrs. Archibald Hume lived in the House. When Mr. Hume died in 1955, Mrs. Hume remained there alone until 1967. The directors of the Association then decided to seek residents who would live in the House rent free as caretakers. In 2018, Allen and Emily Drinkwater became caretakers, and the couple plan to remain in the House for another year.

Merry also recalled the names of former directors, including Town Historian Ruth Woodbury, Eva Ripley, Percival Evans (of the Evans Shoe Factory), Bill Spaulding, Pat Mooney and Ann Merry Orifice.

“Ann was on the board when I came on, and Pat and Bill came after me,” Merry said, adding that everyone currently on the board arrived after she became a director.

Directors are responsible for holding fundraisers for the maintenance and upkeep of the House, and Merry was involved in many. She said that breakfast on the tennis courts behind the House began in the 1930s and were missed only a few times during World War II and the coronavirus pandemic, which began in 2020. The breakfast location eventually changed to First Parish Congregational Church and then to one of the local clubs.

“By that time, instead of the directors doing the work setting up, cooking, serving and cleaning up, a decision was made to have it catered,” she said.

Many yard sales were also held on the grounds along with art auctions, theater nights and the sale of hand-painted Hartshorne House tiles, among other events.

Merry also recalled the humorous story about the House’s “ghost,” which some residents swear they have either seen or heard. She also mentioned fellow Director Jay Landers, who dresses as Colonel Hartshorne when he attends events.

“Jay always brings a few laughs,” she said.

Merry thinks there are enough people in town who would be interested in its history and buildings, so she has no worries about the House’s future.

As a former director, Merry hopes that the House will continue to be maintained by a dedicated group of volunteers who work tirelessly to keep the historic home an asset for future generations.

“Residents will always want to see Wakefield’s oldest public building maintained,” she said. “The challenge is finding a way to pique their interest enough to get involved. I would only ask that future directors keep an open mind, especially when new ideas are presented,” she said.