WAKEFIELD’s Vin Sylvia, pictured here running his first Boston Marathon in 1993, completed the journey again 30 years later in the 127th Boston Marathon. Sylvia ran this year to benefit the Flutie Foundation for Autism. Visit www.flutiefoundation.org to learn more. (Courtesy Photo)

BOSTON — The 127th Boston Marathon included 21 Wakefield residents who crossed the historic finish line on Boylston Street on a rainy, Marathon Monday.

Congratulations to all participants who took on the challenge and especially to those who raised funds and awareness for a multitude of charitable organizations. Any Wakefield natives and/or residents who ran the 127th Marathon are encouraged to share a photo and information about their charitable donation with the sports department by emailing to: [email protected].

Below is a list of Wakefield runners who completed the Marathon in order of official finish times according to the Boston Athletic Association’s results list:

Name Age M/F Time

Matthew Cicciu 28 M 2:51.23

Jaime Lord 26 F 2:52.43

Elizabeth Lombardo 27 F 3:12.28

Matt Surette 35 M 3:19.04

Olivia Biron 29 F 3:36.14

Matthew Lyons 44 M 3:37.45

Vin Sylvia 60 M 3:57.00

Mark DiNocco 38 M 3:58.58

Brigid Scanlon 24 F 4:36.36

Erik Cann 42 M 4:39.59

Brittney Hall 29 F 4:40.11

Erin Lyons 41 F 4:41.12

Samantha Gasbarro 34 F 4:42.09

Nick Palmerino 57 M 4:49.10

Gina Scheer 42 F 4:51.11

Mike Fiore 31 M 4:58.01

Vanessa Federico 30 F 5:03.07

Ada Hoang 55 F 5:03.40

Julianne Bourque 25 F 5:08.24

Laurie Turner 42 F 5:28.45

Despina Alves 39 F 5:35.31