WAKEFIELD’s Vin Sylvia, pictured here running his first Boston Marathon in 1993, completed the journey again 30 years later in the 127th Boston Marathon. Sylvia ran this year to benefit the Flutie Foundation for Autism. Visit www.flutiefoundation.org to learn more. (Courtesy Photo)

BOSTON — The 127th Boston Marathon included 21 Wakefield residents who crossed the historic finish line on Boylston Street on a rainy, Marathon Monday.

Congratulations to all participants who took on the challenge and especially to those who raised funds and awareness for a multitude of charitable organizations. Any Wakefield natives and/or residents who ran the 127th Marathon are encouraged to share a photo and information about their charitable donation with the sports department by emailing to: [email protected].

WAKEFIELD POLICE OFFICER Matt Surette ran his second Boston Marathon this year for Cops for Kids with Cancer. Visit www.copsforkidswithcancer.org to learn more. (Wakefield Police Department Photo)

Below is a list of Wakefield runners who completed the Marathon in order of official finish times according to the Boston Athletic Association’s results list:

Name                          Age                 M/F                Time

Matthew Cicciu          28                   M                     2:51.23

Jaime Lord                 26                   F                      2:52.43

Elizabeth Lombardo 27                   F                      3:12.28

Matt Surette              35                   M                     3:19.04

Olivia Biron                29                   F                      3:36.14

Matthew Lyons          44                   M                     3:37.45

Vin Sylvia                   60                   M                     3:57.00

Mark DiNocco            38                   M                     3:58.58

Brigid Scanlon           24                   F                      4:36.36

Erik Cann                   42                   M                     4:39.59

Brittney Hall              29                   F                      4:40.11

Erin Lyons                  41                   F                      4:41.12

Samantha Gasbarro  34                   F                      4:42.09

Nick Palmerino          57                   M                     4:49.10

Gina Scheer                42                   F                      4:51.11

Mike Fiore                  31                   M                     4:58.01

Vanessa Federico      30                   F                      5:03.07

Ada Hoang                 55                   F                      5:03.40

Julianne Bourque      25                   F                      5:08.24

Laurie Turner             42                   F                      5:28.45

Despina Alves             39                   F                      5:35.31

 

 

 