MELROSE — Locals should stop by the new Inspire Café in Wakefield, an innovative pop-up slush stand located at 500 Main St. It is opened Tuesday through Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This summer this non-profit will provide training and inclusive employment for many displaced employees of business such at Bitty & Beaus of Melrose. They are also hosting a fundraising campaign at www.classy.org. Visit their Facebook page for more.