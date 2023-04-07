SENIOR CAPTAIN PAIGE BUTLAND

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High softball team had a season to remember last year.

The ’22 Warriors became the first team since 2009 to advance past the first round with a 7-2 road win over Stoughton. Wakefield fell to top-seed Billerica on the road in the Round of 16 but the foundation for the future was in place after a strong campaign in which they went 14-6 in the regular season, becoming the first Wakefield softball team to qualify for the tournament since 2016.

The 2023 Warriors return plenty of talented and experienced players from that group, led by this year’s senior captains: Paige Butland, Emma Kane, Sara Nemec and Charlotte Rossicone.

“They’ve been great, as expected,” said head coach Chris Tolios of his leaders. “Four girls who have done it. They’ve all been on varsity for several years so they know the expectations and the routines, and they’ve done a great job introducing the program to the younger girls. They had a lot of them at the cages all winter preparing for the Spring. I’m lucky to have four girls like that who know the ropes and are willing to share that with program newcomers.”

As is always the case in a tough Middlesex League, the Warriors are being tested early on. Wakefield played in Lexington for their season-opener and fell, 15-14 in a thrilling back-and-forth game. The Warriors were edged by Arlington on Wednesday in their home-opener 6-4, and will conclude their stretch against tough Liberty Division teams on Monday when they travel to Woburn at 4:15 p.m.

Wakefield’s season goals haven’t shifted much from years past as they continue to build on their success.

“The goals typically remain the same – we want to compete within our division for a league title and see where that gets at the end of the season in terms of state tournament berth and seeding,” said Tolios.

In order to continue that process, the Warriors want to lock in on the details this season.

“What we learned from last year is that every inning of every game counts, so it’s all about maintaining focus,” said Tolios. “Last year we were one seed away from hosting a state tournament game and giving us a good path in the bracket, but we didn’t get it. And looking back on several games, we were just a handful of plays away from winning even more.

“So we are focusing a lot on communication and pre-pitch prep to minimize those small mistakes that can cost us games, regardless of whether it is a game in April or a game in June.”

Butland (CF) and Kane (C) were both league All-Stars as juniors last season. Butland, also an All-Star and league MVP as a sophomore, was the runner-up as MVP last year, hitting .640 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI.

Kane, the captain of the defense as the catcher, hit just under .500 with 22 RBI and a .609 on-base percentage.

Nemec (2B) and Rossicone (RF) will be counted on in the middle of Wakefield’s lineup as well.

“Paige and Emma return as league all stars and I anticipate Charlotte and Sara being in those conversations this year,” said Tolios.

Also returning is senior pitcher Sophie Seidman who will work in combination with freshman Kathryn Sliski in the circle.

“They’ve shown they can be an effective 1-2 combo during our preseason scrimmages,” said the coach.

Sliski had a strong debut at the plate in Lexington, going 4-for-5 with 5 RBI.

Tolios is also expecting strong seasons from returning sophomores Jade Waterhouse and Kathleen Gmelch.

“Jade is a returning starter and 2-hitter while Kathleen has played her way into the starting shortstop role,” said Tolios. “It’s great to see the young talent step up to the next level and be important pieces of the team.”

Wakefield has multiple players in that role this season, also including sophomore Giuliana O’Neil, whose home run with two outs in the 7th, tied the game against Lexington, and freshman Jackie Sullivan who had two hits and two RBI in her debut.

Together, Wakefield is anticipating an exciting season. Last year was one to remember, but the ’23 Warriors are ready to reach for more.

“I referenced last year once on day one of varsity practice, and that was it,” said Tolios. “The main message was how the bar was set for this program, but with that, things get more difficult and nothing will be easy. We know our league offers up some great competition, and our non-league schedule is much more difficult this year with the additions of Danvers and North Andover.

“We view last year as the expectation and standard of the program, but not a given. This group will have to put in the work to get back and then reset the bar even higher, and I’m confident they can do that.”

After their trip to Woburn on Monday, Wakefield travels to Wilmington on Wednesday to open Freedom Division play at 4:15 p.m. They host rival Melrose next Friday, 4 p.m. at Blatz Park, Meghan Burnett Field.