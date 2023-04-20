FRESHMAN Kathryn Sliski recorded a 1-hit shutout in Wakefield’s victory over Melrose on Friday. Sliski also added 3 hits and 3 RBI with the bat. (File Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High softball team picked up their first win of the season on Friday with an emphatic 12-0 victory over rival Melrose at Blatz Park, Meghan Burnett Field.

It wasn’t just the Warrior bats that impressed in this one as freshman pitcher Kathryn Sliski threw a 1-hitter with 9 strikeouts to complete the first shutout of her Wakefield softball career.

Senior captains Paige Butland and Emma Kane led the attack with a couple RBI each.

“Good to have the senior captains take charge to get us going early,” said head coach Chris Tolios.

Sliski also recorded 3 hits and 3 RBI to help herself out while freshman Jackie Sullivan also added 3 hits.

Sophomore Jade Waterhouse also had two knocks to join the hitting parade.

“Good offense to compliment great pitching and the defense made the plays when the ball was put into action,” said Tolios. “All around good game and something to build on.”

Wakefield fell to 1-5 with a 7-2 loss to Div. 1 North Andover yesterday morning.

The team will return to Middlesex League play for the next six games during a key stretch of the season. As has been the case to start their campaign, these next six will include multiple strong opponents, starting with an undefeated Burlington team (7-0) on the road tomorrow morning, 10 a.m. at Marvin Field. Wakefield will then return home on Monday, 4:30 p.m. against Watertown.

The Warriors will look to replicate the success they had against Melrose in these upcoming league games.

“The girls played confidently which hopefully is something that can help us stack some good games together and get us going in the right direction like I know we can,” said Tolios.