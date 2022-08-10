SEAN ALEXANDER avoids a tag by Brewer catcher John Halsey as Geoff Eriksen instructs him to slide on Tom Caron’s 2-RBI, game-winning pinch hit. (Dan Pawlowski Photo)

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WAKEFIELD — For the first five innings of yesterday’s semifinal Game 2 between the Brewers and Unknowns, runs were as frequent as regular season bunts in the Twi League.

Chris Alden (7IP, 7H, 0ER, 0BB, 4K) returned to the friendly confines of the mound at Walsh Field, a place where he used to dominate for Wakefield High (Class of ’21) and won a 2-0 pitcher’s duel against the Brewers’ Chris Casey (6IP, 5H, 2ER, 2BB, 1HBP, 4K) extending the series to a third and deciding Game 3 which will be played on Thursday night, 5:45 p.m. at Moulton.

The Unknowns needed a second hero to step up in this game, a role that pinch hitter Tom “TC” Caron gladly accepted in the bottom of the 6th inning with two outs and the bases loaded in a scoreless game.

Caron jumped on the first pitch and lined one to the opposite field, scoring Scott Elwell and Geoff Eriksen who had previously reached on a hit-by-pitch and a walk, respectively.

Although Casey wasted no time in limiting the damage by getting a fly out to end it, the Orange got what they needed and the stage was set for Alden to finish the job – which he did by sitting the Brew Crew down in order on three groundouts in the top of the 7th.

Forced to Walsh as puddles reigned supreme at Moulton Park after some afternoon thunderstorms, the Unknowns and Brewers were all settled up in what has to be a new Twi playoff record of about 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Most of that is due to Alden and Casey limiting runners and working fast.

Both pitchers had two 1,2,3 innings, with Alden’s coming in the 6th and 7th as he seemed to get stronger throughout.

Aside from the 6th, the best shot for the Question Marks to score against a hard-throwing Casey came in the 1st after Elwell singled, Brett Maloney reached on an error and Eriksen walked to load the bags with one down. Sean Alexander grounded to Brendan Casey at third who made the force out at home, which brought up Luke Martin with two outs.

Martin blasted one in what looked like a surefire 3-RBI knock if not a homer. Brewer left fielder Tom Leahy got a great jump and tracked it down over the shoulder, sprawling out just in front of the ivy on the left field fence before springing up and showing the ball to the ump. The Unknowns were sure it was dropped as the runners continued to round the bases but the call was made and after a little bit of classic Twi grumbling, the Orange moved on.

The Brew Crew had a couple more web gems to add to the reel including a catch in foul ground by Casey in the 2nd as he catapulted off the mound and made a basket grab before climbing up and pushing off the fence to the right of the Unknowns’ dugout, Spiderman-style.

Colin Jaena robbed Elwell of his second hit of the day in the 3rd, racing out from his position at 2nd and making a diving, back-handed catch in the outfield before lobbing the ball back to first for a double-play, erasing a lead-off base hit by Brandon Panarese.

Not to be outdone, Elwell made a fine play at third in the 4th, throwing across the diamond to get Matt Fiore by a half-step for a key out after Steve Morganelli led off with a single. The Brewers’ best chance for runs came in that 4th after Elwell’s play, when Mike Fiore singled to put runners at the corners with one down.

Alden and Chris Casey then battled to a full count but the young righty won it with some high heat and followed by getting his former Warrior coach Leahy to pop up for the third out.

Martin hit an identical shot to left with two outs in the bottom of the 4th that got over Leahy’s head this time for a triple but Casey emphatically ended the threat by striking out Bryan Butt.

Caron’s clutch, two-out knock would end up being the game-winner as the Unknowns have put themselves in position to upset the league’s top seed this year.

Game 3 on Thursday could possibly feature a familiar Orange-Blue postseason pitching matchup between the Brewers’ Brian Millea and the Unknowns’ Adam Chanley.

The league’s other semifinal series is also going the distance as the No. 2 Slappers and No. 3 Highlife will play Game 3 tonight, 5:45 p.m. at Moulton.

The Life took Game 1 and the Slap snagged Game 2. Tonight’s winner will advance to the Twi League Finals.